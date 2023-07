Lääneranta municipal council session. Screenshot.

The Lääneranta municipal council stuck to its March decision to close the Metsküla school in the fall, regardless of the fact that there is money to keep it open.

An hour-long discussion at the municipal council session resulted in the decision to close Metsküla school – ten commissioners were in favor of it, six were against it, and no one abstained.

