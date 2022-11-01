Listen to the audio version of the article

The first moves by the government on justice and security in Covid will not be so much, or not only, that will act as a visiting card for Giorgia Meloni, on the occasion of the forthcoming EU trip, the first “external” and European exit of the new executive.

On Thursday 3 November, the President of the Council will be in Brussels where he will meet the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, that of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council Charles Michel. A delicate step in view of the green light for the new measures in support of families and companies affected by expensive energy and the updating of the Nadef (new stage towards the budget law), with a new Council of Ministers expected for Friday 4 November. After Brussels, on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 November Meloni will participate in the COP27 Summit of Heads of State and Government in Sharm El-Sheikh. Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 November will be the turn of the G20 in Bali.

Public accounts, Giorgetti: “Deficit and debt down”

Meanwhile, two dossiers will mainly frame the meetings with the EU leaders: public accounts and the crisis in Ukraine. In the first case, the words of the Minister of the Economy, the Northern League player Giancarlo Giorgetti, did not go unnoticed in Brussels on the occasion of the 98th World Savings Day organized by Acri. “The new government – explained the head of the Mef, in 1uella which was his first public appearance as holder of the Italian public accounts – is oriented to confirm its commitment in the coming years to reduce the deficit and the debt / GDP ratio” . At the same time, Giorgetti emphasized what at present constitutes the number one problem, namely the price rush, driven by those of energy. “In October – he underlined – inflation in the Euro Area reached 10.7%, while in Italy, pending consolidated data, it is reaching 12.8%, high levels but in line with those of other economies advanced, this translates into the heating of prices which affects savings in multiple ways. To avoid these risks, it is necessary to adopt policies to rapidly combat the inflation phenomenon capable of curbing the growth of the increase in prices, but above all to prevent such growth from being prolonged ”.

Crisis in Ukraine, Meloni’s reassurances on the EU position

In addition to the public accounts issue, the crisis in Ukraine will frame the European trip. In this case, the reference indications will instead be those that the Prime Minister expressed, the last time, on the occasion of the phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On that occasion, as a note from Palazzo Chigi clarified, Meloni “confirmed his full support for the cause of the Ukrainian people’s freedom, reiterated that the declaration of annexation of four Ukrainian regions by the Russian Federation has no value. juridical and political and underlined his commitment to every diplomatic effort useful for the cessation of the conflict ”. In essence, a certificate of support for the line that the European Union adopted on the occasion of the attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The Prime Minister will still be called upon to act with caution. The recent statements by Silvio Berlusconi – according to which if the EU closes the taps of military aid, Kiev could be persuaded to sit down at the table with Moscow – risk setting off the relationship between the prime minister and the EU.