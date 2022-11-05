IVREA. The commitment to green publishing starts from Ivrea, the capital of 2022 books. In the meeting with the representatives of the major publishing companies – Aie, Adei, Aib, Ali, Cepell and the Turin Book Fair – the foundations were laid to build the Manifesto for the future of the book, the final document that Ivrea will deliver to the Ministry of Culture. The starting point is the green book, a project drawn up by the students of the University Master in Publishing of Pavia based on European examples, with the aim of creating a document open to updates and insights. The text, which can be subscribed on the site on Change.org, will be available in the volume Via col verde.

Behind the scenes of environmental publishing (Edizioni Santa Caterina), in the Libri di Libri series directed by Roberto Cicala. Inside are essays and contributions on the subject including an interview with the Indian writer Amitav Ghosh. “Environmental sustainability is an urgency that we can no longer escape from. It is important that the reflection on the relationship between books and the environment starts from Ivrea in the year of Book Capital” comments the councilor for culture of Ivrea Costanza Casali. “The construction of the manifesto for the future of the book could only start from the theme of sustainability. With the Master in Publishing of the University of Pavia, a beautiful collaboration has been started which gives its first, succulent fruits” underlines Paolo Verri, coordinator of Ivrea Capital of the book. “It is important to launch the Manifesto in Ivrea as a place of convergence of Italian issues related to the world and the professions of the book in this 2022. Young people ask writers, editors, translators, illustrators, graphic designers, distributors, booksellers, librarians, educators and readers not to stand by, even in the use of materials and processes that are as sustainable as possible, sensitizing the public with books towards a more sustainable and green society “explains Roberto Cicala. ANG