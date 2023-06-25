Committee for the Bridge of the Iró River calls for a civic strike on June 27 in Istmina

The Committee for the Bridge of the Iró River and the Istmina-Condoto and Andagoya-Istmina carriageways issued a statement informing that they held a meeting on June 21 in the village of La Encharcazón, municipality of the Iró River, where they shared the steps taken, without finding a solution to the problem. the date.

They add that “we, the peoples who suffered the calamities caused by the fall of the

of the bridge of the Iró river”, carrying out in Istmina on Tuesday June 27 a day or civic strike, with a march, concentration and sit-in in the municipal palace of Istmina.

They reiterate the requests:

1. Restoration of the Condoto-Istmina highway with the installation of the bridge over the Iró river.

2. Completion of the Istmina-Condoto pavement.

3. Istmina-Andagoya road termination.

4. Copy of the studies for the removal of the Tolemaida bridge and installation in the

corregimiento of the Encharcazón on the river Iró.

5. Copy of the manifest urgency declaration of the governor of the department

of the crashed by the disaster of the fall of the bridge of the river irò.

6. Copy of the manifest urgency of the mayors immersed in the tragedy of the bridge of the

Irò river that have calamity to the communities of the municipalities of: Condoto, Rio

Iro, Medio San Juan, Novita and Sipi.

They emphasize the need for the mayors of the affected municipalities, the rapimoteros, to be present on that day, Tuesday June 27, to paralyze transportation and close business.