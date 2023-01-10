Home News Committee member channel | Ren Yongquan, member of the CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee: Make public cultural services at the grassroots level more intimate and heart-warming_Southern Net
Committee member channel | Ren Yongquan, member of the CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee: Make public cultural services at the grassroots level more intimate and heart-warming

Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Wu Mingyu trainee reporter/Song Shaohang) On the morning of January 10, Ren Yongquan, a member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the chief principal of the Guangdong Radio and Television Education Center, proposed at the first session of the first session of the 13th Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Improve service efficiency and make grassroots public cultural services more intimate and heart-warming.

“Improving the efficiency of grassroots public cultural services is a key part of improving the modern public cultural service system. Making grassroots public cultural services more intimate and heart-warming is a proposition of the times that continues to satisfy the people’s yearning for a better life.” Ren Yongquan pointed out.

He suggested that grassroots public cultural services should be promoted from “digitalization” to “digital intelligence”. On the basis of completing the smart library and public cultural cloud construction projects stipulated by the state, it will accurately meet the cultural needs of the grassroots to ensure the production of high-quality products and effective results.

Ren Yongquan proposed to promote standardization work. Guide cities and counties (cities, districts) to issue local public cultural service implementation standards or service catalogs to achieve standardized public cultural supply. Promote the construction of the general branch system centered on county-level cultural centers and libraries, strengthen the “blood-making” capabilities of county-level public cultural facilities, and gradually promote the transformation of branch libraries from “delivering culture to the grassroots” to “cultivating culture at the grassroots.” Strengthen the construction of demonstration brands, carry out the selection of demonstration evaluations of village-level comprehensive cultural service centers, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of grassroots cultural services.

