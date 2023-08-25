Common Market of the Americas: A possible dream

For decades, the American continent has been replete with conversations and proposals about the creation of an eventual Mercado Common of the Americas. This is an ambitious project, which seeks to economically integrate the nations of the Western Hemisphere.

Although this dream may seem distant and -in some cases- impossible to achieve, its realization is more urgent than ever, and the obstacles it faces are challenges that we must overcome.

In this sense, it would suffice to look at ourselves in the mirror of Europe. The European Union was one of the boldest and most successful political enterprises of the 20th century.

Born from the ashes and conceived in a continent soaked in blood and mistrust, the EU stands today as a solid reference in a world full of political and economic challenges.

This portent emerges from the devastation caused by two world wars that left Europe in ruins and its inhabitants with a righteous yearning for peace and prosperity. The leaders of the time understood that stability could only be achieved through deeper economic and political integration.

However, the vision of a unified Europe was challenged by a series of political, economic and cultural obstacles, such as cultural and linguistic diversity or mutual mistrust. Integrating this puzzle was a herculean challenge.

Member nations had their own interests, which sometimes clashed. Some European countries were much more economically advanced than others. And still the wounds and resentments of the wars were fresh.

However, they achieved peace and stability; in addition to economic growth through which European citizens today enjoy a higher standard of living than ever before, among the best on the planet.

In the same way, the countries of Latin America are diverse in terms of size, economic development, and political objectives. The creation of a common market would require these nations to agree on a number of core issues.

The history of rivalries and confrontations between some countries in the region has also left deep scars here. Overcoming these tensions would be essential to achieving effective cooperation. Bureaucratic barriers are complicated and difficult to overcome. The simplification of regulations would have to overcome mistrust and extreme nationalism, in addition to countless private agendas.

However, the strengths that are our asset tell us that it is worth it. Latin America is a region rich in natural resources, culture and history. With a greater flow of goods and services, investment, job creation and economic growth would be stimulated, which would benefit all member countries.

Diversification of economies through regional trade would reduce dependence on trade with extra-regional nations. That would make us less vulnerable to global economic fluctuations. We could compete more effectively in the global marketplace, further boosting economic growth.

Cooperation in research and development could lead to technological advances that benefit all involved. Collaboration in areas like renewable energy and cybersecurity would be just as valuable as regional cooperation, a critical piece of tackling challenges like climate change, migration, and regional security. Additionally, we would be attractive for foreign investment. Sustained growth could significantly reduce poverty in the region. We would have a more influential voice in global affairs, allowing our nations to better defend their interests.

Venezuela could contribute very significant elements. Our oil reserves could serve as a source of energy for the region. Our strategic geographic location grants access to valuable trade routes. Highly skilled labor could contribute to the development of key sectors in an integrated regional economy.

We would, however, have to put problems such as endemic inflation, productivity and the repeated brain drain of recent times under control.

To close with a few words, the creation of a Common Market of the Americas is an objective that is as ambitious as it is necessary. Despite the obstacles it faces, the potential benefits for the region are too important to ignore.

We are a continent rich in potential, but without concrete action and strategy, we will not go beyond a dream.

It is time for Latin America to come together and work to make this dream come true. For later it is too late, because you have to work very hard to bring positions closer and iron out differences.

