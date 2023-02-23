CDT file card title:Common Sense Circulation Office｜This report on human traffickers is chilling

author:Rio Tears

source:WeChat public account “Knowledge Circulation Department”

Date published:2023.2.21

Subject classification:human trafficking

CDS Collection:public hall

Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. China Digital Times archives only original works to combat China’s online censorship. Detailed copyright instructions.

When I saw a report, I felt chills.

The main point of the report is that in 1987, 13-year-old Guo Fangli was trafficked from Shaanxi to Heze, Shandong by human traffickers on her way to school, where she was forced to have a son with the buyer Li. Guo Fangli was rescued and returned home two years later.

In March 2022, the police opened a case for investigation – I don’t know why it took more than 30 years to wait for this day – another year passed, and the sentence was pronounced on February 20, 2023. The defendant, Zhao Moumou, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. At the same time, the court rejected Guo Fangli’s request for compensation for civil mental injury.

On the morning of the 20th, Guo Fangli appeared in court and participated in the sentencing (screenshot of the interviewee’s video)

This short narration contains a wealth of information, which will form a merciless blow to your self-righteous sense of security.

I try to read as follows.

First, Guo Fangli was abducted by traffickers on her way to school.

This is a very depressing detail.

Many parents must have told their children not to go to remote places, not to go home after dark for a long time, not to…but so what? The way to school is still full of traps.

Please remember that in the incident of the Girl in Chains, the Sichuan girl named Li Ying who attracted the attention of the whole Internet—her beautiful face is deplorable—also disappeared on the way to school. Moreover, her family lives in an urban area, not in the wilderness.

This shows that the risk of child trafficking is invading the core areas of your life.

I finally understand why the gates of primary and secondary schools are always crowded with parents when school is over.

Second, **Guo Fangli** was forced to have a son with the buyer Li, and was rescued and returned home two years later.

Note the timing. Guo Fangli was only 13 years old when she was trafficked. According to reports, she was only 14 years old when she gave birth.

The criminal law stipulates that whoever rapes a young girl under the age of fourteen shall be regarded as rape and shall be severely punished.

So, what about the buyer in this case? What about the man who forced a 13-year-old to sleep with him?

With regard to human trafficking, many people call for the same crime as buying and selling, because “no trading, no harm”, demand creates supply, no one buys abducted children, and no human traffickers will deliberately abduct and sell children. Some people also think that we should not generalize, and we should not slide towards “felony doctrine”-specifically speaking about this incident, I think buying and selling is one thing, and raping a girl under the age of 14 is another.

Two evils, all accounted for.

How can such a buyer let it go?

Third, the traffickers were sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Please also pay attention to this description: “The defendant Zhao Moumou committed multiple crimes after this crime, and retracted his confession of the criminal facts of this case in court. He did not plead guilty and did not repent. be severely punished.

In other words, Guo Fangli was not the only one who was abducted by him and whose life was ruined by him.

Moreover, he had a bad attitude, retracted his confession in court, pleaded not guilty, and did not repent.

Even so, it was only 12 years in prison. Maybe the sentence will be reduced for good performance, and he will be a good man after he comes out.

Is this called severe punishment?

You know, this is a country where a college student in Henan was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for smashing bird nests.

Where is the dignity and value of “human beings” reflected?

Fourth, dismiss the claim of Guo Fangli, the plaintiff in the attached civil lawsuit.

According to reports, Guo Fangli filed a criminal incidental civil lawsuit with a compensation of 800,000 yuan.

I was abducted at the age of 13, and my whole life was rewritten. Can’t I fight for some compensation for myself? To be honest, no compensation can redeem the suffering she has experienced. This amount of compensation can only be said to restore some necessary dignity for the society.

I think everyone needs a little bit of empathy. For example, if the party involved is the daughter of a certain judge in this case, I don’t know if such a claim will be “dismissed”.

Faced with this one two three four, I don’t know how you feel?

I know that under the situation of overdrawn “attention” again and again, news related to trafficking has been difficult to get the heat it deserves. However, some things will not happen if you don’t care about them. Once they happen, for anyone It was a disaster for the family.

So, here, I still want to make my weak voice as much as I can, and hope that it can be heard by more people. I hope that this kind of punishment for human traffickers – I don’t really like this word, it treats people as commodities – Aloofness can be changed.

Otherwise, on the way to school, in more places that you think are safe enough, there will be more tragedies of disappearances, and this fateful killing that leads to the separation of flesh and blood will continue to unfold quietly and unexpectedly in our lives .

Related Reading:

[404 Library]BELONGING SPACE｜Commemorating the First Anniversary of the “Girl in Chains Incident”: Sharing of Private Reports

[CDT Report]The Chinese government has seriously failed in its fight against human trafficking, the CCP uses the Internet to do Xinjiang’s “big foreign propaganda” and five new incidents of religious persecution in China in early July

【404 Library】Wealthy Merchants of Dongou｜Travel Notes of Fengxian County, Xuzhou

【404 Library】Old fish flipping through books｜From “swapping” children to “Shaw orphans”, how many more tragedies like this are there?

[Revisit]China Youth Daily | 23 years of life that have been “adjusted by society”