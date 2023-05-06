Commune 1 and 9 elected their representatives

The traditional sampedrina rounds reached communes 1 and 9 of Neiva, within the framework of the Bambuco Festival in its 62nd version.

The aspirants to participate in the Popular Reign and in the Heirs of Tradition event interpreted the Sanjuanero Huilense with the purpose of representing their communes in the contests that will take place in the ‘Jorge Villamil Cordovez’ Music Park.

The girls Luisa María Vega from Comuna 1 and Leiry Vélez Soto from Comuna 9 were chosen to represent their sectors in Herederos de la Tradición. While in the Popular Reign, María Camila Arias from the ‘Carlos Pizarro’ neighborhood and María Camila Cerquera from Las Mercedes stage ll, will represent Commune 1. For her part, Commune 9 will be represented by Tifanny Chávez Torres from the ‘Dolcey Andrade’ neighborhood ‘ and Laura Flórez from the ‘Luis Eduardo Vanegas’ neighborhood.

This Saturday, the sampedrinas rounds will be in communes 5 and 10, and on Sunday in the village of Vegalarga and Ceibas outskirts.

It is worth mentioning that last weekend, the sampedrina rounds were in the rural area of ​​Neiva, where Karen Lizeth Rivera, from the Chapinero corregimiento, was elected; Dayana Quintero Losada, from Aipecito; and Anyi Catalina Ipuz Aroca, from the San Luis corregimiento, will be the candidates for the crown of Reina Popular 2023.

The programming will continue until once all the communes elect the representatives that will participate in the Popular Reign. The programming will go until Saturday June 3 with the election of the representatives of commune 7 and 4 in the Parque de la Música.