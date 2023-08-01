Commune 11 of Cali has a modern pedestrian bridge

Under the premise of renovating and plastering pedestrian structures in Cali, the District Administration is taking steps to strengthen the city’s pedestrian bridges.

One of these occurred in the Boyacá neighborhood, commune 11 of the capital of Valle, a place where the District Administration delivered a new pedestrian structure.

This work will guarantee the mobility and circulation of the people of Cali in this sector, representing a significant advance in the connectivity of the area.

The pedestrian bridge, whose modern and functional design integrates harmoniously with the urban environment, is located at Carrera 32ª with Calle 25. This structure was built with the highest quality and safety standards.

“As we can see there is an existing bridge that collapsed, we are building a parallel bridge worth $168 million. This is a structure that is technologically up to date with the latest in terms of works,” said Néstor Martínez Sandoval, Secretary of Infrastructure.

“If we make an inventory of the pedestrian bridges that are in the city, we have intervened the 16 most critical and with the greatest circulation together with the community that, in the planning committees, indicate what the needs are to invest the participatory budget, to through the body,” he added.

Other bridges delivered

Two new bridges that benefit pedestrian access in communes 7 and 10, specifically in the 7 de Agosto, Andrés Sanín and San Judas neighborhoods, were delivered to the community.

In carrera 9ª with calle 73 and in carrera 49 with calle 25, in communes 7 and 10 respectively, these new structures are located that contribute to a clean and modern city.

“We have benefited in large part because the vast majority of students come from these neighborhoods. So it has benefited us because we no longer have to go all the way to cross,” said John Fredy Ospina, a representative of the Siete de Agosto Educational Institution.

In addition, in commune 17, in the El Caney neighborhood, the one on Calle 48 (Ciudad de Cali avenue) with carrera 83e, and the one on Calle 48 (Ciudad de Cali avenue) with carrera 82 intervened.

Among other interventions is the one located on Calle 5 between carreras 36 and 38, HUV pedestrian bridge, San Fernando neighborhood of commune 19.

A pedestrian bridge that needs to be taken care of

It is located in the El Ingenio park, connects three neighborhoods in the sector and has been in a state of deterioration for more than four years.

The community affirms that it is falling little by little and serious accidents have already happened and, in addition, they have tried to communicate with the people in charge, but it has been almost an “impossible mission”.

The problem worsens every day, because thefts are already registered in the place and on rainy days the wood becomes slippery.

In addition, the inhabitants affirm that unscrupulous people are stealing said wood to light stoves in restaurants in the sector.

Given

Santiago de Cali has 388 pedestrian bridges and 157 mixed, that is, for vehicular and pedestrian passage.

