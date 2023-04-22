Commune of Esteña presents the largest fleet of electric buses in the country

The Municipality of Ciudad del Este presented this Thursday, April 20, to all citizens the fleet of 20 electric bus units that will operate in the municipality, thus becoming the largest of its kind in the country. This project is part of the Multimodal Electric Mobility Master Plan for Urban Public Transport and Logistics in Paraguay, launched as a complementary public policy tool to the National Strategy for Electromobility.

The Municipality formed its own promoting group with the participation of its technicians from different areas, who were part of the update events on the subject in different meetings at the local and national level, which allowed progress for CDE to become a national reference. management in this area.

Through the “Expo Buses Eléctricos”, enabled yesterday, the mayor Miguel Prieto, shows the largest fleet of electric buses acquired by the Commune through the National Public Tender No. 10/2022. The exhibition will last until this Friday, April 21, in the parking lot of the Club 3 de Febrero, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Several delegations from other districts and from the Foz de Iguazú Municipal Prefecture were present at the opening, which featured a performance by the municipal artistic cast.

Prieto stressed that dreaming was not enough, we had to plan and fight against the established order, with the conviction that “we deserve a better city.”

He stressed that neither the private sector, nor Itaipu Binacional, which manages 50 times more resources than the Municipality, nor the Presidency of the Republic, with all the loans they made, did not dare to do what a small municipality in the East of the country is doing.

Service operation

As explained by the mayor, the only thing that the Municipality is going to pay is the driver’s salary, and that in electric power the service would increase by 3%. He announced that in principle, the cost of the ticket would be the same, but that they will seek a compromise between functionality and also paying the outstanding fees.

He clarified that there is a month of time to implement the pilot plan, meanwhile the charging station is completed and to train drivers and maintenance and charging people. He mentioned that there is an international standard and a safety mechanism for charging, which involves very high voltages, in order to avoid accidents.

He also said that the neighborhoods are not yet in a position to receive these buses and that at first they will be traveling along the International route, the route will begin at km 13, it will pass through the center, and it will end at the supply market. Drivers who will be municipal officials, who will be young, will be trained.