With the main objective of ending the famous “piranitas” who present themselves as tourist guides, and the scams on tourists, the municipality of Esteña is now facing the formalization of workers. There is talk of the creation of local purchase promoters.

Given this initiative, the commune called a meeting to start an inter-institutional process for the identification or formalization of local purchasing promoters. It is with the aim of providing solutions to the problem of insecurity in the microcenter of the city.

The chief of staff, Hugo Benítez, the general director Alfredo Ramírez, the director of Tourism and History, Liliana Flores, the police director of Alto Paraná, general inspector Osvaldo Ávalos, who was accompanied by the Crio, participated in the meeting. Bernardo Ojeda, head of the First Police Station and Deputy Commissioner Osvaldo Marecos and representatives of the Local Purchasing Promoters.

On the occasion, it was agreed to resume the implementation of the registry of local shopping promoters, and to carry out a cooperative work of control and supervision of both local promoters and individuals who act as shopping guides in the microcenter of the city, in order to identify those who may commit illicit acts against tourists who come to the city.

It was also agreed to promote the promoters who are correctly identified, the Municipal Ordinance that regulates their activity and the list of those who are fully authorized was delivered to the National Police. It was also agreed to hold the second call for those interested in becoming local promoters.

The Chief of Staff, Hugo Benítez, explained that in view of the fact that the Municipality had carried out a plan to formalize the purchase promoters who previously were working informally, today a meeting was called with the National Police, precisely to make known the plan and deliver the Municipal Ordinance. Likewise, the promotion plan for these figures as shopping promoters was discussed, so that tourists can easily recognize them, according to him.

“We also decided to request that the promoters’ vests have the official logo of the Municipality of Ciudad del Este, thus promoting their identification and the traceability of the work carried out. Finally, we agreed to open the second batch for those interested in wanting to be promoters of shopping venues, who will be accompanied by the National Police ”, he added.

The Registry of Local Promoters is an effort by the municipal institution to contribute to the security tasks that the different security agencies that operate in the city, mainly in the downtown area, granting traceability of the activity carried out by these people and facilitating the relevant authorities their identification and access to their records such as identity documents, records, etc.

For her part, Liliana Flores, indicated that the Municipality has created a formalization program to work with informal workers, and that at the meeting it was agreed to carry out a communication campaign so that the work of these people is known, so that tourists If necessary, go to the promoters who are duly identified.

Regarding the second call, he specified that it is in order to broaden the scope of this work. The formalization process involves participating in a 100-hour training course and then presenting the documents requested to enter the registry, via resolution of the Municipal Administration.

He maintained that, through this advance, tourists will be able to corroborate the identification of the promoters who will have a QR code on their credentials and number of complaints in case of any illegal act.