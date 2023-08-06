Commune of Hernandarias forms District Council of Education

Meeting for the formation of the Council, held at the municipal administration.

A few days ago, the assembly was held to update the District Education Council of Hernandarias – according to Resolution No. 917/2023 – NNFE Project, held in the office of the municipality of Hernandarias.

For the conformation of the same, different estates were summoned, among them the Departmental Coordination of Alto Paraná represented by Lic. Dea Acosta, on behalf of the Supervision, Lic. Diego Romero, Abg. Fabián Rivarola representing the Association of School Cooperators – ACES, the student Fernando Rivarola, representative of the Student Center; on behalf of the Teachers Guild, Lic. Gloria Dávalos; on behalf of the municipal institution.

Present, too, were Lic. Emiliano Nelson Cano, Mayor of the Municipality; Zulemi Fariña, director of Education, Culture and Sports; Ramon Riquelme, in charge of Fonacide, Abog. Andrea Da Silva, Director of Codeni; on behalf of the Municipal Board, councilors Prof. Gerardo Gonzalez and Attorney General. Milciades Dávalos.

After reading Resolution No. 917/2023, a brief explanation and setting out its objectives, the motion for the formation and updating of the council was made, remaining as follows:

President: Lic. Emiliano Nelson Cano.

Vice President: Lic. Diego Romero.

Secretary: Prof. Zulemi Farina

Teacher Guild Representative: Lic. Gloria Dávalos.

ACES Representative: Abg. Fabian Rivarola.

Representative of the Student Center: Fernando Rivarola.

Representatives as members of the society: Gerard Gonzalez, Attorney. Milciades Dávalos.

Representative of other estates: Lawyer. Andrea Da Silva.

Fonacide Representative: Prof. Ramon Riquelme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

