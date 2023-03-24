Home News Commune of Hernandarias introduced improvements in the medical clinic in the San Francisco neighborhood
Commune of Hernandarias introduced improvements in the medical clinic in the San Francisco neighborhood

Commune of Hernandarias introduced improvements in the medical clinic in the San Francisco neighborhood
The community chief, officials in white and other authorities during the reopening of the neighborhood assistance center.

The Family Health Unit (USF) in the San Francisco neighborhood was falling apart, leaks on rainy days, mold and unsanitary conditions for patients were the constant complaints of the residents.

Today the USF received works and investments from the Local Health Council, which is dependent on the municipality of Hernandarias. The mayor, Lic. Nelson Cano, has provided a new roof without leaks, complete painting, toilets and amenities for patients, residents of the San Francisco neighborhood and other neighboring neighborhoods.

Lic. Liz Mabel Villalba, president of the Local Health Council, was happy for the works and benefits that are being achieved and emphasized that her presidency will always seek the best for the health entities of Hernandarias.

Present were the USF officials in white, authorities from the District Hospital, the Local Health Council and the USF Departmental Coordinator, as well as Mayor Nelson Cano, who reopened the neighborhood care center.

