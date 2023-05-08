Communes 5 and 10 already have their candidates for the popular reign

The event took place in the Parque Metropolitano and was attended by more than 500 people.

The city of Neiva was filled with joy and tradition with the fifth Sampedrina Round of the Bambuco Festival 2023.

During the round, various folkloric samples of dances and songs were presented, framed by the interpretation of the Sanjuanero Huilense, which was in charge of the eight candidates representing neighborhoods of communes 5 and 10, who will participate in the Popular Reign and Heirs of the Tradition in version 62 of the Festival of San Juan and San Pedro.

For their part, the young aspirants to the Popular Reign and Heirs to Tradition were selected by the qualifying jury. For Commune 5, the chosen ones were El Jardín, Karol Hernández and María Oliva Valderrama from Las Catleyas. In Comuna 10, those selected were Tania Perdomo and Michell Ramos from Palmas II and El Triunfo, respectively. As for the representatives of the Heritage of Tradition, the chosen ones were Salomé Valenzuela from the La Libertad neighborhood, Hellen Ávila from the Loma de la Cruz neighborhood and Salomé Bautista from Las Palmas.

It is worth mentioning that the communes of Neiva that have already elected a representative are 1,9, 8, 6.

It is worth mentioning that the sampedrina rounds were also in the rural area of ​​Neiva, where Karen Lizeth Rivera, from the Chapinero corregimiento, was elected; Dayana Quintero Losada, from Aipecito; and Anyi Catalina Ipuz Aroca, from the San Luis corregimiento, will be the candidates for the crown of Reina Popular 2023.

The programming will go until Saturday June 3 with the election of the representatives of commune 7 and 4 in the Parque de la Música.