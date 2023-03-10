news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, 09 MAR – Pomilio Blumm confirms its position as a growing company on an international level: the Financial Times, one of the most authoritative economic newspapers in the world, has included the breaking latest news communication agency in the ranking of the best companies in Europe. In the 7th edition of the “FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” Pomilio Blumm is the first company in terms of turnover in the field of institutional communication in Europe, and is sixth overall in the advertising and marketing sector.



The ranking was drawn up in collaboration with Statista, a leading German institute in the certification of economic data, and involved companies in 34 countries (including Europe, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and others) analyzed on the basis of the compound annual growth rate of revenues obtained in the period between 2018 and 2021.



Pomilio Blumm recorded an absolute growth rate of 161% and a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 37.7% over the period.



“Representing one of the most innovative and rapidly growing players within the niche of institutional communication – explains Franco Pomilio – makes our set of skills citizen-oriented, which currently has about one hundred patented tools and forms the basis of our skill-set. We grow like a start-up despite being a ‘historic’ company that has been on the market for a long time and we want to continue investing in research and innovation to intercept future communication trends to continue our evolutionary path”.



Meanwhile, the agency is in the midst of organizing the ‘Lorenzo Natali Media Prize’: Pomilio Blumm was awarded the tender by the Directorate for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) created to celebrate the former European Commissioner for Development and staunch defender of freedom of expression, democracy and human rights. The contest intends to put the courage and excellence of reporting on sustainable and inclusive development in the spotlight. From 9 March to 28 April, journalists who want to apply will be able to send their report. (HANDLE).

