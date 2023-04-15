Communication master Shi Chongliang promotes health care reform in five aspects

Shi Chongliang took over the post of Director of Health Insurance in February this year. During the handover ceremony, Minister of Health and Welfare Xue Ruiyuan said that Shi Chongliang changed from Changci to Director of National Health Insurance because he “sacrificed” himself to make the health insurance more advanced. We look forward to his “communication” skills. Shi Chongliang did not disappoint the outside world. After taking office, the pace of reform has not stopped. The long-delayed part of the burden of the new system has made new progress after communicating with the outside world.

Shi Chongliang was born in the emergency department of a hospital. After joining the administrative system, he successively worked as the director of medical affairs, the planning department, the director of comprehensive planning, the chief secretary, the director of medical affairs, and the deputy director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The reason why he left the front line of medical treatment was a phone call from overseas. At that time, he was working on a medical quality index plan and went to Paris for a meeting. He was notified by Lin Fangyu, the new director of health, and decided to recruit him into the medical field because of his plasticity in administrative ability place.

Coming from the emergency department of National Taiwan University Hospital, Shi Chongliang’s primary goal in the medical department was to improve the congestion of the emergency department. Therefore, he promoted the classification system of hospitals responsible for emergency rescue, and established a comprehensive medical network through the classification of hospital capabilities. Later, due to the emergence of internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics, pediatrics, and emergency departments In the situation of “all five majors are empty” with insufficient number of students, he also started to plan the general medical training system PGY.

Shi Chongliang said that on the one hand, general medical training should be strengthened, and specialties should not be divided too quickly, so that new doctors will not be able to deal with common problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure in the aging population. Skin” (ENT plus dermatology).

Later, he returned to the Department of Medical Affairs as the director. Because of his experience in reforming the training system, Shi Chongliang was entrusted with the task of including resident doctors into the protection of the Labor Standards Law. He said that the controversy was very high at the time, and it was necessary to find the insistence of each stakeholder and which parts could be negotiated. Young doctors are too tired to work for 36 hours in a row, while hospitals or senior doctors are worried about the shortage of services. Finally, under the coordination of strengthening the empowerment of specialist nurses, increasing the flexibility of scheduling, and through negotiating working hours, etc., finally resident doctors will be included in the labor force in 2019. base law.

During his tenure as the director, Shi Chongliang also started to improve the cooperative relationship between medical care and industry, seeking to loosen regulations, and promote such as special management measures and telemedicine. Furthermore, in order to completely improve the problem of nothing, he promotes the “Medical Malpractice Prevention and Dispute Resolution Act”. When a medical dispute occurs, he hopes to go to the court as a last resort, and he can care and communicate when the incident occurs, and through the mechanism of administrative mediation , let a impartial person with medical expertise mediate.

Later, when he served as executive vice-minister, Shi Chongliang supervised the National Health Insurance Administration; after he became the director of the National Health Insurance, he said that when looking at the problems of health insurance, he will use a more macro perspective to find solutions. Growth is inevitable, but the growth rate must be slowed down. Therefore, we must “extend forward and backward” health insurance. Going forward, we must do a good job in preventive health care, and reducing severe illness means reducing health insurance expenditures; in the future, we must integrate PAC in the acute stage Take good care and reduce falling into long-term care.

Starting from the front line of medical care and experiencing the complete experience of the administrative system, Shi Chongliang talked about the future of health insurance in a very clear order. As he mentioned at the handover ceremony, it will continue from the five aspects of system, finance, technology, legal system, and social communication. Promote health care reform. Since taking office, many long-delayed policy adjustments have been re-started, all of which have demonstrated Shi Chongliang’s “communication master” ability.

