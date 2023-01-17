Original Title: Communique of the Third Plenary Session of the Eleventh Yunnan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China

The third plenary meeting of the 11th Yunnan Disciplinary Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Kunming on January 16, 2023. 42 members of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection attended the plenary session, and 360 people attended the meeting.

Provincial Party Secretary Wang Ning attended the plenary meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and relevant provincial leaders attended the meeting. Comrades in charge of relevant parties attended the meeting.

The plenary session is presided over by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. The plenary session is guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implements the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and implements the deployment of the third plenary session of the 11th Provincial Party Committee. Summarized the 2022 discipline inspection and supervision work, deployed the tasks for 2023, reviewed and approved the “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and provide a strong guarantee for opening a new situation of socialist modernization in Yunnan in a new era” made by Comrade Feng Zhili on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection work report.

The plenary session conveyed and learned the spirit of the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. It was unanimously agreed that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection deeply analyzed the causes, main manifestations and solutions to the unique problems of the big party from the perspective of the overall development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey , profoundly expounded the goals, tasks and practical requirements of improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and made a strategic deployment for unswervingly advancing comprehensive and strict party governance. The important speech is high-level, profound in thought, rich in connotation, and incisive in exposition, which fully demonstrates General Secretary Xi Jinping’s far-sighted strategic vision, lofty realm of selflessness, deep and sincere feelings of the people, and a mission to face problems head-on. It has a strong political nature, Guidance and pertinence are the fundamental principles for further promoting the new great project of party building in the new era, and provide fundamental guidance for doing a good job in discipline inspection and supervision in the new era and new journey. The work report made by Comrade Li Xi on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection comprehensively implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, runs through the clear political stance of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, and clarifies the current and future The basic ideas, key tasks and key measures for doing a good job in discipline inspection and supervision work in a period of time. Comrade Wang Ning emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the task requirements of improving the comprehensive and strict party management system, put discipline construction in a more prominent position, focus on the “key minority” to strengthen supervision, and resolutely win the fight against the opposition. The battle against corruption is a protracted one. Party organizations at all levels in the province and the majority of party members and cadres must conscientiously study and understand it, and resolutely implement it.

The plenary session held that in 2022, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the National Supervisory Committee, and the Provincial Party Committee, discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the province will resolutely implement the party’s strategic deployment of self-revolution and the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and consciously put discipline inspection Supervision work is planned and promoted in the overall work of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, and the main line of work is to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Party and study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and lead the quality of discipline inspection and supervision work with “four further explorations”. Effective reform, firm and powerful services to guarantee the development of Yunnan’s socialist modernization cause. Strengthen the political awareness of defending the “two establishments”, arm the mind with the latest achievements in the modernization of Marxism in China, and adhere to the fundamental political direction of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era. Deepen political supervision with a global perspective, and promote the concreteness, precision, and normalization of political supervision. Realize daily supervision and give full play to the important basic role of supervision in governing the party and governing the party and provincial governance. Maintain a strong force in punishing corruption, promote the “three non-corruption” as a whole, and continuously enhance the effectiveness of corruption control. Adhere to frequent grasping and seeing the norm, and continue to strengthen the dams stipulated by the eight central regulations. Improve the quality and effectiveness of inspections and supervision with the first good standard, and comprehensively and strictly govern the party with a sharp sword to deter. Use the rule of law thinking and method of the rule of law to fight against corruption, and constantly improve the level of standardization, rule of law, and normalization. Keep in mind that forging iron must be hard on your own, consciously accept the strictest constraints and supervision, and strive to be a loyal, clean and responsible guard. While summarizing the achievements, the plenary session analyzed the existing problems soberly, objectively and realistically, and demanded to face up to the problems and solve them effectively.

The plenary session proposed that the discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the province should deeply grasp the major premise, logic, and background of Yunnan’s discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era, and follow the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress as a guide to conduct in-depth study, actual research, and implementation. Thoroughly comprehend, integrate, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and transform it into a powerful and progressive force to further promote the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era and new journey, and transform it into specific actions that will unswervingly correct the discipline and combat corruption , Transformed into the actual effect of firmly maintaining the party’s advanced purity and eternally maintaining the party’s vitality. We must firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” to form practical results that promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Yunling; Disciplinary inspection and supervision of all work, based on the unity of knowledge and action in the new era of vivid practice, form the systematic results of deepening the “four further explorations”; unswervingly perform the duties entrusted by the party constitution, and form strategic results that promote the in-depth development of positive wind, discipline and anti-corruption ; Always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of the big party, unswervingly promote the improvement of the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and form a landmark achievement of promoting the construction of a clean and clean Yunnan at a higher level.

The plenary session emphasized that 2023 is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. To do a good job in discipline inspection and supervision, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and gain a deeper understanding of the decisiveness of the “two establishments” meaning, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, resolutely implement the strategic deployment of unswervingly and comprehensively and strictly governing the party, conscientiously implement the task requirements of improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and highly Build a clean and clean Yunnan at a horizontal level, carry out in-depth efforts to build a clean and honest government and fight against corruption, deepen the practice of the “Four Further Explorations”, promote the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era and new journey, and provide a strong foundation for creating a new situation in Yunnan’s socialist modernization in the new era Assure.

First, strengthen political supervision around the implementation of the Party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Resolutely maintain the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, promote party organizations at all levels to consciously strengthen the party’s political construction, strictly enforce political discipline and rules, and promptly discover and focus on solving the “seven existing” problems. Promote the concreteness, precision, and normalization of political supervision, and focus on major strategic deployments, major measures, and key tasks such as the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, the acceleration of the construction of a new development pattern, and the promotion of high-quality development. The decision-making arrangements made are based on the work arrangements of the provincial party committee, and the supervision and inspection are strengthened to ensure that the implementation is not biased, flexible, or out of shape. Fully implement the central inspection work policy, strengthen coordination and cooperation, strengthen the comprehensive application of inspection results, and enhance the authority, deterrence, and driving force of inspections.

Second, promote the improvement of the institutional normative system of the Party’s self-revolution Yunnan practice. Promote the improvement of the discipline inspection and supervision system, formulate and revise regulations with the times, and improve the supporting system for the supervision of “top leaders” and leadership groups. Promote the improvement of various supervision and coordination mechanisms, strengthen coordination and cooperation with audit institutions, and form a joint supervision force. Make daily supervision detailed and practical, so that supervision is always present and forms a normal state. Consolidate and strictly control the party’s main responsibility in an all-round way, and make good use of the sharp weapon of accountability, which not only prevents the generalization of accountability, but also prevents the simplification of accountability.

Third, continue to deepen the implementation of the spirit of the eight central regulations and correct the “four winds”. Deepen the strict rectification of the “four winds” based on small opinions, seriously rectify the hedonism and extravagance, pay close attention to repeated stubbornness, change of appearance, concealment and hidden problems, accurately discover and seriously investigate and deal with them. Focus on correcting formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely eradicate privileged thinking and privileged behavior. Adhere to the rectification of the “four styles” and establish a new style simultaneously, carry out the publicity and education of the new style of the times, guide party members and cadres to keep in mind the “three musts”, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of style construction. Adhere to the “small incision” to leverage the people’s livelihood, make good use of special governance, continue to carry out rectification around key areas, and pay more attention to the supervisory role of grassroots party organizations.

Fourth, build a clean and clean Yunnan at a high level. Take promoting the construction of clean and clean Yunnan as an important part of fulfilling the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and create a “community of responsibility” for clean and clean construction. Do a good job in the construction of clean and honest units, enrich the connotation of the construction of clean and honest units, deepen the action of building clean and honest, and continue to expand the governance of clean and honest. Comprehensively strengthen the party’s discipline building, strengthen regular discipline education, attach great importance to the discipline education of young leading cadres, strictly implement the party’s discipline regulations and rules and regulations, and resolutely investigate and deal with violations of party discipline. Accurately use the “four forms” and implement the “three distinctions” to encourage cadres to dare to take responsibility and act actively.

Fifth, resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption. Always fight corruption with the most thorough self-revolutionary spirit, and promote “dare not to be corrupt”, “not to be corrupt”, and “don’t want to be corrupt”. Improve the working mechanism of dynamic removal and regular punishment, strictly investigate key issues, highlight key areas, keep an eye on key targets, continue to carry out the “Skynet Action”, and resolutely investigate and deal with new types of corruption and hidden corruption. Adhere to the investigation of both bribery and bribery, increase the punishment of bribery, create and promote a good trend of advocating integrity and resisting corruption. Adhere to “full-cycle management”, integrate the work of promoting reform, construction and governance through cases throughout the entire process of case investigation and handling, and improve the quality and efficiency of “whole articles”.

Sixth, deepen the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system. Consolidate and expand the achievements of the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system, further promote the specificization, proceduralization, and institutionalization of the dual leadership system of discipline inspection and supervision work, and promote the entire system to improve the quality of duty performance. Improve the dispatched supervision system and mechanism, strengthen the leadership of dispatched (dispatched) agencies, standardize the cooperation between “groups” and “places”, and improve the quality and efficiency of dispatched supervision work. Promote the integration of forces and resources through reform, and improve the system integration, collaborative and efficient working mechanism. Strengthen the overall design of informatization construction and build a comprehensive supervision work platform.

Seventh, forge a team of high-quality discipline inspection and supervision cadres who can take on the important task of the new era and new journey. Strengthen political construction, solidly carry out thematic education deployed by the Party Central Committee, and effectively improve political capabilities. Strengthen capacity building, strengthen the will to fight, enhance the ability to fight, and make good use of deep learning, field research, and implementation of working methods. Strengthen the construction of integrity, integrate the concept of promoting the “three non-corruption” throughout its own construction, have zero tolerance for violations of discipline and law enforcement, and resolutely prevent “black under the lights”.

The plenary session called for more closely uniting around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, following the direction guided by the Party’s 20th National Congress, self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, hard work, courageous progress, and continuous achievement of comprehensive and strict governance. The party, the party’s work style and clean government construction and the new achievements in the anti-corruption struggle, and unite to create a new situation in the socialist modernization of Yunnan in the new era!

