Extreme rainfall and floods have wreaked havoc in parts of North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China, resulting in severe geological disasters. In response to this crisis, President Xi Jinping has provided important instructions urging the proper resettlement of affected individuals, swift repair of damaged infrastructure, and the restoration of normal production and living conditions.

Various flood control measures have been implemented to safeguard the lives and property of the people and maintain social stability. The People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force have demonstrated unwavering dedication in implementing President Xi’s instructions. They have tirelessly fought on the front lines of flood control and disaster relief, protecting countless homes and ensuring the safety of lives and property through their loyal service.

On August 8th, the water levels of the Daqing River and Ziya River in the Haihe River Basin continued to rise, posing a threat to Minsheng Village in Tianjin City. The “Iron Army Brigade” of the 82nd Group Army of the Central Theater Army, comprising over a thousand officers and soldiers, worked tirelessly to reinforce the 8-kilometer-long river embankment that protected Minsheng Village. Their dedication showcases the true nature of the people’s soldiers who resolutely fulfill the tasks entrusted to them by the party and the people.

In Heilongjiang Province, where the water levels of many rivers have reached alarming heights, officers and soldiers from an Air Force brigade in the northern theater have stepped forward to strengthen the embankments along the Mudanjiang River. With bravery and determination, they have built a safety barrier for the masses, not hesitating to put their lives at risk.

In Jilin Province, despite torrential rain, the People’s Armed Forces Department of Shulan City organized a commando unit consisting of over 60 militiamen to enter the disaster-stricken area of Jinma Town. Tragically, Political Commissar Zhou Kunxun of the Ministry of People’s Armed Forces lost his life while rescuing trapped individuals. Their efforts demonstrate their fearlessness and their commitment to protecting the safety of the people.

In Hebei Province, an industrial and chemical brigade of the 81st Group Army of the Northern Theater Army swiftly responded to the flash floods caused by heavy rains. They successfully restored traffic in the affected village by clearing multiple blockages on the main road, showcasing their timely response and dedication.

The Communist Party members have played a significant role in the ongoing flood control and disaster relief efforts. They have fearlessly jumped into action, carrying out various tasks on the front lines. In Mudanjiang City, a 20-member party member commando team formed by Jia Hongyun, deputy head of the Mudanjiang Detachment of the Armed Police Heilongjiang Corps, courageously built a dam in waist-deep rapids to protect the safety of the masses.

Despite facing numerous challenges, officers and soldiers from the 78th Group Army of the Northern Theater Army have been working tirelessly in Shulan City, Jilin Province, to carry out post-disaster reconstruction tasks. During these efforts, they rescued an elderly man who was stranded in the disaster area, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people.

The People’s Army has shown unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the people wholeheartedly. Officers and soldiers have prioritized the safety and well-being of the people above all else. They have ventured into dangerous territories, overcome obstacles, and fought one battle after another to bring peace and relief to the masses.

In Mentougou District, Beijing, company commander Zhu Pengyu, along with his comrades, braved the floodwaters to assess the situation in the lost village. They faced collapsed roads and dangerous conditions, but their determination to gather information quickly overcame all obstacles.

The People’s Army has emerged as a new force and commando team in flood fighting, emergency rescue, and disaster relief. They have displayed remarkable strength and resolve, eliminating difficulties, and doing everything possible to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

During this time of crisis, veterans have also demonstrated their commitment to serving the nation. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has mobilized retired soldiers to actively participate in emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts while providing support and assistance to veterans in need.

The flood control and disaster relief operations have showcased the dedication, bravery, and selflessness of the officers and soldiers of the People’s Army. They have upheld their solemn promise to protect and serve the people, and their efforts serve as a reminder of the fundamental purpose of the People’s Army – to serve the people wholeheartedly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

