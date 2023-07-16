Communist Party of China Establishes Controversial ‘Social Work Department’

Title: The “Social Work Department”: A Tool for Expanding CCP Control, Concerns Over Power Consolidation

Date: July 15, 2023

Beijing, China – The newly proposed “Social Work Department” by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made its inaugural appearance, raising concerns about its intended purpose as a means to extend the party’s control beyond its current reach. Analysts believe that this department aims to act as a new instrument in future political struggles, granting leverage in areas where the party’s influence is limited.

Following the restructuring of power during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the central government put forth the establishment of a “social work department” to tighten its grip over private enterprises and new economic organizations. After six months, the Minister of the so-called department, Wu Hansheng, officially appeared in public as he presided over the concluding ceremony of a seminar on letters and visits for provincial and ministerial officials on the 7th.

According to Chen Chuangchuang, Executive Director of the National Committee of China Democracy Party, Wu’s extensive background within the CCP’s organization department played a pivotal role in his selection as the newly appointed minister. This decision is seen as a strategic move by President Xi Jinping to enhance government management over society through a senior official with deep ties to the Communist Party rather than selecting someone with a background in public security, politics, or law enforcement.

Critics, such as Chen Chuangchuang, assert that the “Social Work Department” is, in reality, a tool for social control in the hands of the Communist Party. They argue that the party fears challenges to its authority and intends to consolidate power by strengthening control at the grassroots level. The department’s jurisdiction would not only encompass all CCP-affiliated government departments, but also extend its reach to other institutions not yet under its control.

Senior media figure Shi Shan highlights that the creation of the “Social Work Department” grants the Communist Party considerable power, considering its vertical management structure and the ability to deploy its personnel and resources at various levels.

The proposal for the Ministry of Social Work initially sparked extensive discussions, as it drew parallels to the former Soviet spy organization “KGB” and the department responsible for the “Yan’an Rectification Movement” during the party’s early days. There are concerns that the establishment of this new organization might lead to a renewed wave of purges, with the implementation of routine measures through this department.

Wang Juntao, the head of the Overseas Branch of China Democracy Party, speculates that as the Communist Party’s power struggle and institutional evolution progress, fringe institutions like the “Social Work Department” might evolve into core organizational entities. He raises the possibility that Wu Hansheng, the appointed minister, could manipulate grassroots cadres to implement President Xi Jinping’s societal agenda, further expanding the party’s influence across various levels of Chinese society.

As discussions surrounding the true motives and implications of the “Social Work Department” continue, its potential impact on governance and social control remains a topic of concern for critics and observers alike.

NTDTV reporter Han Fei contributed to this comprehensive report.

