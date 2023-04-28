Communities in southern Mexico embark on a caravan against López Obrador’s projects

The mobilization will culminate on May 5 in Chiapas.

Thousands of indigenous people began the caravan “The South resists” on Tuesday, a mobilization that will last 13 days and will travel through seven states to protest against the most important infrastructure projects of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since they consider that it affects their communities.

The march, which was called by the National Indigenous Congress (CNI), began in Chiapas and will advance to Campeche, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Tabasco, Veracruz and Oaxaca, states where construction is underway. the Mayan Train, the Interoceanic Corridor and the Olmeca refinery.

According to the call, this mobilization is necessary to articulate the struggle of indigenous peoples, communities, neighborhoods, neighborhoods, and organizations, peasants, feminists, unions, popular organizations, and civil society, who resist “the different forms of dispossession of the State and global and patriarchal capital.

In addition to marching through the south and southeast of the country, they will hold events to defend water, life and territories; rituals for childhoods; offerings and rallies.

The caravan will culminate on May 6 and 7 in Chiapas with an international meeting in which they will share “the pains, hopes and articulation strategies” with the intention of learning “from the struggles of other geographies and continue weaving solidarity networks of resistance and planetary rebellions.”

The organization, which brings together a large part of the Mexican indigenous movement, considered that this is the moment for the groups to listen to those who are behind the causes of the dispossession that is experienced in the territories.

«(We accuse) that 1.0% of the world population whose decisions and ways of life have caused the current climate crisis that forces us to be displaced as peoples, that reconfigures our territories and confronts us with exploitation, extractivism, to war,” he said.