The Departmental Government, through the Ministry of Health, has faced the COVID-19 pandemic since the first case was reported in the country, on March 6, 2020, and in Boyacá on March 25 of the same year. in which strategically highlighted actions have been developed for the benefit of the well-being and health of the community.

According to Lyda Marcela Pérez Ramírez, Secretary of Health, to date and according to the report of the National Institute of Health, INS, and the latest Epidemiological Bulletin of the Sector, from March 12 to 18, 7 new cases were reported in Boyacá, in the municipalities of Tunja, Sogamoso, Chiquinquirá, Moniquirá, Puerto Boyacá, Nobsa and Sativanorte; Of the total reported cases there are five women and two men, of whom one is hospitalized and six are at home with isolation measures.

The first case in the Department was reported on March 25, 2020, since then, and to date, a total of 130,306 confirmed cases, 127,388 recovered, 15 active cases, and 2,903 deaths have been reported in Boyacá.

The situation due to the pandemic and the proper management of it, made the Government of Ramiro Barragán accept immediate response initiatives, creating strategies and great challenges to strengthen and increase hospital, diagnostic and human talent capacity, and thus face this sickness.

Pérez Ramírez assured that the pandemic left several positive aspects for the Department’s Hospital Network, among which the expansion of Intensive Care Units stands out, going from 66 to 216, reaching territories such as Puerto Boyacá, Moniquirá, Soatá, Chiquinquirá, Tunja , Duitama and Sogamoso.

Likewise, there was the strengthening of the diagnostic capacity and the results of tests, in which on July 4, 2020, the INS was able to endorse the Departmental Laboratory of Public Health, on August 14 that of the Hospital Universitario San Rafael de Tunja and on August 18 of this year, the Carvajal laboratory.

Regarding vaccination, on February 17, 2021, 1,074 doses of vaccine arrived, which were distributed among the health personnel of the San Rafael de Tunja University Hospital, the Mediláser Clinic, the Los Andes Clinic and the ESE Santiago de Tunja, being of In this way, the implementation of immunization against COVID-19 in Boyacá, to date more than 2,500,000 doses have been applied.

At the end of almost two years later, thanks to vaccination, in Boyacá occupancy in intensive care units, the number of people infected and deceased have decreased, the Department being an example at the national level for progressing satisfactorily in compliance with the National Plan of vaccination.

Source: Government of Boyacá

Related