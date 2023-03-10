The American NGO Integrated Health organized this Friday, March 10, 2023 an open day in Lomé. A boon to shed light on its initiatives aimed at the well-being of the population.

According to the President and CEO of Integrated Health, Jennifer Schechter, the open day is initiated to celebrate together an extremely effective approach to strengthening the primary health care system in Togo. “We focus on three aspects in particular: first, a national network of strengthened CSAs, for which an optimization process is already underway. In addition, an extension of efforts to eliminate the costs associated with access to basic health care. Finally, a continuous strengthening of the quality of primary care, including at the level of the supply chain”, she listed.

The Integrated Health NGO has been working in Togo since 2015. It takes care of the health of the most vulnerable, in particular that of pregnant women and children. “We are getting more attention from the health sector that the community level is the most important link in the health system. We see ourselves as a learning organization. These are experimentation programs to see practices and policies differently,” explained Gbeleou Sesso, Country Director of Integrated Health.

In Togo, the government has developed a roadmap for 2025 to focus on universal access to health through several initiatives such as improving primary health care by strengthening health personnel. and extending the coverage of community health workers and community relays. It is in this approach that the delegate ministry in charge of universal access to care has been assigned one of the social projects, which is the establishment of universal health coverage. “The Integrated Health NGO, by concentrating its energy on the development of community health, fits perfectly into the process of setting up universal health coverage. This partnership therefore reinforces the State’s efforts in this area”, appreciated the Minister of Health represented at the meeting by Doctor Abram Amétépé Agossou, Director of the Maternal and Child Health Division.

The NGO Santé Intégrée saves lives in the most neglected communities in the world by integrating professional agents from public health centers with trained community health workers (CHWs) to improve access and quality of care for populations. Through its actions, it contributes enormously to the reduction of maternal, neonatal and infant mortality. Around 200 CHWs are now working on the program in the Kara region.

From February 22 to March 7, 2022, it, in collaboration with the Maternal and Child Health Department (DSME), implemented a training initiative that is both practical and theoretical on first-level ultrasound bringing together Lomé, 20 midwives from the Kara Region

