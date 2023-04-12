The Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization, ARN, reported that a community booth was inaugurated in the Nuevo Quibdó neighborhood, located at kilometer 8 of the Quibdó-Yuto highway, where more than 160 people, including peace signatories, carry out framed activities in the differential, gender and community communication approach.

The communal booth had an investment of more than 130 million pesos and was delivered to the community in the framework of the closure of community territorial initiatives. In addition, a talk was given to raise awareness of the care of the spaces and the furniture received, so that everyone can enjoy this space in optimal conditions.