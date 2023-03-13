Home News Community controls fire emergency in Ensenada Olaya Herrera in Santa Marta
Community controls fire emergency in Ensenada Olaya Herrera in Santa Marta

Community controls fire emergency in Ensenada Olaya Herrera in Santa Marta

The community had to control a emergency who registered this Monday for a fire in the Ensenada to the event Herrera in Santa Martabefore the late response of the Fire Department.

The case was filed in the first street with race 9. The people who live in the affected house -located on the hill- had to evacuate while the neighbors with buckets of water tried to put out the flames.

After a long wait, they were able to control the fire, without balance of injured people. There were only material losses. The residents of the area questioned the late arrival of the relief agency.

