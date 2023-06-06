Home » Community dump in the Los Almendros neighborhood of Santa Marta
News

Community dump in the Los Almendros neighborhood of Santa Marta

District

In various sectors of Santa Marta, situations that endanger the lives of citizens have been evidenced and on repeated occasions EL INFORMADOR has taken on the task of denouncing them with the aim of avoiding events to regret. For this reason, we call on the district authorities to take a ‘roll’ through the sector of Calle 11 with Carrera 19A in the Los Almendros neighborhood, in front of the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús Parish, in the north of the city, a site that has been converted into a public dump by ‘carromuleros’ and some residents of the surrounding area. To this is added that, given the amount of material thrown at passers-by, they have to get off the platform, putting their integrity in danger because they can be involved in an accident, taking into account that this is one of the busiest roads in the capital of the Magdalena department. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

