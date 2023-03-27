Home News Community, Government of Casanare, Mayor of Yopal and EAAAY joined to build a bridge – news
News

Community, Government of Casanare, Mayor of Yopal and EAAAY joined to build a bridge – news

by admin
Community, Government of Casanare, Mayor of Yopal and EAAAY joined to build a bridge – news

By self-construction and through a joint effort between the Government, the Mayor’s Office, EAAAY and thehe community of San Rafael de Morichal in Yopal was built andhe La Victoria bridge, over the Usivar channel.

The community of San Rafael, sectors: Brisas de San Rafael, El Piñal, Centro, Villa Juliana II and Arcángel, waited for this work for many years. The Yopaleños had to cross the Usivar channel, over a deteriorating artisanal bridge and at high risk of collapse; or take a tour that took more than 40 minutes to reach their destinations.

Faced with such a situation, the leaders made a contribution of 30 million pesos, represented in materials; while the community provided the workforce, with which this infrastructure was achieved through which vehicles of up to 25 tons can transit.

The work of the La Victoria bridge, is for this community the possibility of having been employed, of having generated income for their families and of having opened the doors to the development of the community, generating optimism in the citizens who now have the right to enjoy better spaces, greater accessibility to your area of ​​residence and shorten travel time.

The bridge that benefits 700 families cost 30 million pesos, plus the payment of labor and technical advice. This expense, according to the Secretary of Infrastructure, Álvaro Rivera, normally, through bidding, would have cost the municipality almost 300 million pesos.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

See also  12 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Yangzhou City, the epidemic prevention and control situation remains grim | Yangzhou | New Crown Pneumonia | Close Contacts_ Sina News

You may also like

Green shirts comeback, win in 3rd T20I

Municipalities of Cauca will be prioritized in transit...

Gedi, Banca Finint’s offer for North-East – Veneto...

National Commission for Primary Education approved the format...

Redevelopment of the city center of Ottaviano –...

Status of two migrants rescued from a wagon...

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday March 28,...

Injures a schoolmate in the ear with a...

Shadab’s hundred wickets, Afghanistan could not whitewash

The best photos of the Conan Gray concert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy