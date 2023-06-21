Community houses and care units, Pd exponents against Asl 1 – Abruzzo

The opposition councilors, the Pnrr lacks 5 million

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, JUNE 21 – The municipal councilors Stefano Albano, Stefano Palumbo, Stefania Pezzopane, Simona Giannangeli and Elia Serpetti, representing all the opposition groups to the municipal council of L’Aquila, and the regional councilor of the Democratic Party Pierpaolo Pietrucci, intervened on the story of the future construction of the Community Houses, expressing strong reservations on the choice of location for one of these within the San Salvatore hospital complex.



“In contravention of any regulatory requirement – they explain – the ASL of L’Aquila is planning the Community House inside the San Salvatore hospital, a decision that goes beyond any logic considering that the new social-health structures that will become part of the National Health Service have the objective of strengthening territorial assistance by lightening the work of hospitals.A news that we learned almost by chance yesterday during the meeting we asked for and obtained with the management of the health company, which becomes grotesque if you think that the premises identified are on the upper floors of the Cup, already suffering today, and that the community houses themselves have their own reservation center”.



Hence the request for the resignation of the director general of the ASL Ferdinando Romano and of the regional councilor for health Nicoletta Verì. “The reason why Collemaggio would not have been chosen as everyone expected as the location for the Community House would be linked to the fact that around 5 million euros are missing in the planning of the Pnrr – explained Albano, who revealed how – to face the the distortion of the road system that San Salvatore would suffer, project financing is envisaged for two new car parks, so we must expect paid parking to go to the hospital.



Furthermore, on the matter of the Primary Care Units we have witnessed stammering and passing the buck from the ASL management towards the Abruzzo Region, which according to Romano, does not provide clear data regarding the capacity of the reference fund. Unfortunately, several doctors and operators involved have confirmed that the risk of closure of some centers in December 2023 is very high”. (ANSA).



