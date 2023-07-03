Community in San Diego de Coamo Left Without Drinking Water After Act of Vandalism on Community Aqueduct

Community in San Diego de Coamo Left Without Drinking Water Due to Vandalism

Residents of the La Cuesta sector in the San Diego de Coamo neighborhood have been without drinking water for five weeks after an act of vandalism that they believe was carried out by the new owner of the land where their community aqueduct is located. The incident has left approximately 35 families, totaling 93 people, without access to clean water.

The situation began when the new owner, identified as Daniel R. Eisenmann Avilés, arrived in the area and discovered that he did not have access to drinking water service. It was reported that the problem was a fault that was being repaired by the person responsible for maintaining the system, but Eisenmann allegedly became upset and took matters into his own hands. He reportedly tampered with the LUMA Energy meter, damaged the electrical room, and broke the water outlet.

The community in the La Cuesta sector has relied on the well located on Eisenmann’s property for decades, as they do not have access to the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA). They reached a legal agreement with the previous owner, Mr. Ramón Sánchez, who allowed the community access to the well. However, Eisenmann disputes the legality of the community’s use of the well, claiming that the water intake is illegal.

Mayor Juan Carlos García Padilla has expressed his confusion over Eisenmann’s actions, pointing out that the well was built by the original owner and made available to the community through a legal affidavit. He added that the community has acquired rights to the well through Law 136, which gives them access to community aqueducts located on private land.

Eisenmann, on the other hand, contends that the well is privately owned and should not be accessed by the community. He has been trying to find a solution for the past two years, suggesting that the municipality find an alternate water source. He alleges that the community has been using the well illegally since 2015 and argues that the community’s access to the well violates his property rights.

The lack of access to drinking water has caused significant distress among the residents. The community has been reliant on water deliveries from the municipality, but these have been inconsistent, especially during inclement weather. The situation has also resulted in the loss of $13,000 in aid from the United States Department of Agriculture, which was intended to acquire an electric generator to ensure a continuous water supply.

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) issued a cease and desist order against Eisenmann on June 2, but the situation has yet to be resolved. The community has filed an appeal in court requesting the DNER to take action and allow them access to the well for repairs. The mayor hopes that the court order will enforce a solution and put an end to the harassment and vandalism carried out by Eisenmann.

The community in the La Cuesta sector is calling for a resolution to the water issue and for Eisenmann to be held accountable for his actions. They emphasize the importance of having access to clean water, especially for the elderly and bedridden residents who are most vulnerable.