Community launches SOS and they don’t pay attention

The community residing in the sector of Calle 21 with Carrera 15 in the Los Alcázares neighborhood in Santa Marta is concerned about the danger in which they live due to the deteriorating situation of a power pole that is about to collapse.

As this photographic record shows, the structure is completely damaged in the lower part, which could cause it to fall to the ground at any time. Added to this is the large number of cables that form a ‘spider web’ that with its weight could cause it to collapse. Due to this latent danger, the residents of the sector point out that the calls to the service provider have been insistent, but so far they have received no response. They just hope that hopefully it’s not too late when they pay attention to them. Then do not say that you were not told! Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen Pinche

It may interest you: On Avenida del Río they coexist with an “eternal” stream of water

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

