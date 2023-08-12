Home » Community launches SOS and they don’t pay attention
News

Community launches SOS and they don’t pay attention

by admin
Community launches SOS and they don’t pay attention

The community residing in the sector of Calle 21 with Carrera 15 in the Los Alcázares neighborhood in Santa Marta is concerned about the danger in which they live due to the deteriorating situation of a power pole that is about to collapse.

As this photographic record shows, the structure is completely damaged in the lower part, which could cause it to fall to the ground at any time. Added to this is the large number of cables that form a ‘spider web’ that with its weight could cause it to collapse. Due to this latent danger, the residents of the sector point out that the calls to the service provider have been insistent, but so far they have received no response. They just hope that hopefully it’s not too late when they pay attention to them. Then do not say that you were not told! Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen Pinche

It may interest you: On Avenida del Río they coexist with an “eternal” stream of water

See also  DRC: Ntumba Luaba appointed head of the National Monitoring Mechanism of the Addis Ababa Agreement

You may also like

From the Region 52 million euros for 105...

Exchange rate: The mirage of FC appreciation dissipates...

Will Peter come?

Notice of public selection of 61 personnel

Kwango: 10 dead after the incursion of Mobondo...

Colombia eliminated; lost to England 2-1 in the...

in Ferrara three exhibitions also open on August...

The FBI Offers $20,000 Reward for Information on...

Embracing Leadership: Advancing High-Quality Development and Achieving Excellent...

“Excellencies become widespread models. Customer satisfaction assessment from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy