On Monday night, the community leader Alfonso Medina was killed with a firearm in an attack that occurred in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

According to the first versions, Medina was arriving at his place of residence and was approached by individuals who shot him.

Afterwards, the criminals fled, while the community spokesperson was transferred to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital where they reported his death.

THE VICTIM

Community leader Alfonso Medina andHe was recognized in the city for his social struggles serving your neighborhood.

During his work, he denounced crime in the sector, irregular works and managed services for his sector.

Until the closing of this edition, the authorities are carrying out the preliminary investigation to determine if the crime is related to his social work.