Home News Community leader Alfonso Medina was assassinated in Valledupar
News

Community leader Alfonso Medina was assassinated in Valledupar

by admin
Community leader Alfonso Medina was assassinated in Valledupar

On Monday night, the community leader Alfonso Medina was killed with a firearm in an attack that occurred in the Villa Jaidith neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

According to the first versions, Medina was arriving at his place of residence and was approached by individuals who shot him.

Afterwards, the criminals fled, while the community spokesperson was transferred to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital where they reported his death.

THE VICTIM

Community leader Alfonso Medina andHe was recognized in the city for his social struggles serving your neighborhood.

During his work, he denounced crime in the sector, irregular works and managed services for his sector.

Until the closing of this edition, the authorities are carrying out the preliminary investigation to determine if the crime is related to his social work.

See also  Edict of María Antonia Córdoba de Parra

You may also like

German households consume 21 percent less gas

They inform that vaccines against influenza and covid...

The Billie Jean King Cup starts in Cúcuta

Our province holds the 35th patriotic health month...

Easter marches – thousands of people demonstrate at...

A GANG OF SOCIAL MISMATCHES « cde News

Ironically, in Russia are the most Ukrainian refugees

Public Health began this Monday winter vaccination campaign

Lula completes 100 turbulent days of control of...

Le Monde – Macron and von der Leyen’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy