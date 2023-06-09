Community leader died in a traffic accident in northern Huila

An unfortunate accident occurred yesterday afternoon, resulting in one person dead and another injured.

According to what has been established, the fatality is Mrs. Aurora Ortigoza, a recognized community leader and president of the Community Action Board of the village of Santa Ana, located in the municipality of Colombia, Huila.

The incident took place on the road that connects the municipality of Colombia with Baraya. A public service bus belonging to the company Coomotor, with license plate TZY-011, and a motorcycle in which Mr. Carlos Benavides and his partner, Aurora Ortigoza, who played an important role as a community leader in the region.

The frontal impact between the motorcycle and the public service vehicle resulted in the tragic death of the well-known and beloved community leader. The mobility authorities have initiated the corresponding investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

As a result of the strong impact, Mrs. Aurora lost her life minutes later, while her partner was treated and transferred by ambulance to a care center to receive medical attention.

The community is dismayed by the loss of an outstanding leader and neighbor committed to the development of her community. Through social networks they have expressed their condolences and highlighted the legacy of service and dedication of Mrs. Aurora Ortigoza.

The authorities continue working to prevent future incidents and guarantee the integrity of all citizens on the roads of Colombia, Huila.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third death that occurs in the midst of traffic accidents, this week in the department of Huila. A 72-year-old man and a minor who were traveling in a vehicle on the Neiva – Campoalegre highway, also died after colliding with a tree.