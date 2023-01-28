Home News Community looted two truck accidents in El Paso
Despite the multiple tragedies that have occurred in the country due to the same event, the inhabitants looted two tractor-trailers that collided in an accident that occurred at the intersection of the township of La Loma, in the municipality of El Paso, Cesar.

The community seized boxes of perishable food and purine, despite the fact that the drivers were injured in the accident.

Unfortunately instead of helping the injured drivers, they came to loot the cargo. From that activity, we have four captured who are being prosecuted “said Major Wilmer Álvarez, chief of the Cesar Transit and Transportation Sectional Police.

The trucks were transporting the merchandise to the interior of the country, but apparently one of the drivers invaded the opposite lane and caused the head-on collision.

The looting had to be controlled by the National Police who came to help the drivers and relieve mobility on the road network.

