Once again, the community mothers from different neighborhoods of Santa Marta protested outside the main headquarters of the Magdalena Sectional Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, to demand that the management hire the operators for the children’s homes. During the day in which traffic was paralyzed for several hours on one of the lanes of Avenida del Ferrocarril, they stated that they have been working since January 16 without hiring, to which is added the lack of social security. This was announced by Jaqueline Alfaro, president of Sintrahogares, who also pointed out that this situation that has been going on for four years has them very concerned about what they are asking for a prompt solution. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen