In order to demand that the outsourcing of services provided to the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare endICBF, that mothers be hired as official workers, that they have the right to a decent pension, in addition to the requirement of an adequate meal plan that guarantees adequate nutrition for early childhood and pregnant mothers, dozens of community mothers continue protesting in front of the different government centers of the municipalities of Cesar.

Through his Twitter account, the president Gustavo Petro, announced that he accepted the resignation of Concepcion Barracaldo Aldana, now former director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute. Barracaldo had been questioned about her lack of experience on childhood issues and his closeness to Petro’s wife, Verónica Alcocer.

Community mothers of La Paz Cesar. PHOTO: COURTESY.

“I have accepted the resignation of the director of @ICBFColombia. Astrid Cáceres, a professional in Pedagogy and Social Sciences, with a master’s degree in education and community development, will assume her position.Petro trilled.

Immediately, the new director, astrid cacereswho has a great background in childhood issues, responded by saying that it is “an honor to serve to materialize the dreams of a country for girls and boys. Thanks for opening up the opportunity. make the change happen.”

Faced with the sit-ins of community mothers in the country, Cáceres, in another trill, also said that “no woman should spend the night on the street to claim their rights. The work table with the community mothers continues and if they require it, I suggest to the regional or zonal centers to open their doors so that they can sleep indoors. Same with the national headquarters.

You are expected to be modifications lead to reaching agreements with community mothers who, in Cesar, continue to fight, under the guidelines of the National Union of Workers (es) to Care for Children and Adolescents of the National Family Welfare System, Sintracichobi.

“We protest the increase in food for children, an endowment that has not been delivered to the children for a long time. community homesdecent old age bonus for our elderly community mothers and direct contracting with the State”held Elis Araujocommunity mother.

Community mothers of El Paso and La Loma, Cesar. PHOTO: COURTESY.

For his part, venencia mendozamother of home FAMI, that cares for pregnant mothers and children under the age of two, requires that “the rights to a good food and nutrition of children and a decent pension for community mothers of more than 57 years. Additionally, we, the family mothers, are receiving very poor markets for children between the ages of 7 and 11 months. This fight is long-winded. This year has been more difficult because the products in the family basket are very expensive”he declared.

He further added that “in Bogotá they have been talking with the director of the ICBF. There are three points on which she has agreed, but nothing has been signed. What the strike leaders tell us is that we must continue to fight”, Mendoza specified.

Finally, from the office of Social Management of the Municipality of Valledupar, it ensures that it has established bridges of dialogue with the community mothers.

“We received a group of community mothers in order to clarify their concerns regarding sisben scoring issues, an issue that finally became clear with the intervention and explanation of the director of said entity. In addition, we discussed an important endowment project that the Administration will develop in favor of this sector”, held Karen Estrada Head of Social Management.

He also said that they agreed Work tables to follow up on these issues, “reaffirming the commitment to ensure the well-being of these community mothers who give everything for our children”Estrada pointed out.

ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON