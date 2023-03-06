The labor requests promoted by the National Union of Child and Adolescent Care Workers in the National Family Welfare System (Sintracihobi) led the National Government to include them in the Labor Formalization Plan promoted by the Administrative Department of Public Function.



To advance the formalization process, during a period of 18 months, two roundtables will be set up in all regions of the country, one in which labor formalization will be discussed and another in which public employment pedagogy with a gender approach will be carried out. .



In addition to the Public Function, in this labor formalization process and the tables that will be part of it, there is the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), the Ministries of Labor and Finance; the National Planning Department (DNP), the Ombudsman’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.



The requests that this group of women presented to the negotiating table were to establish a meal plan; modify and expand the coverage of the family basket in Hogares Comunitarios de Bienestar (HCB), and the Family, Women and Children groups (FAMI).



In addition, guaranteeing the provision in the community homes of the Child Development Centers (IDC); that community, surrogate and transit mothers, over 57 years of age, be provided with a permanent subsidy in old age, which is equivalent to 95% of a SMMLV



With this initiative, the community mothers join the Labor Formalization Plan for the Public Administration, one of the strategic commitments of the Public Function with which it seeks, from the dignity of work, to promote economic justice and contribute to the consolidation of the Total Peace.



What is the Labor Formalization Plan?



The Labor Formalization Plan for the Public Administration in Equity, is an initiative that seeks to dignify public employment and the most efficient way to do it is through the formal employment relationship of the human talent that works providing its services to the State.



This process will allow the entities to carry out missionary and permanent tasks through public servants, without depending on contracts, which will generate a better service provision for Colombians.

Source: Public Function

