As they had announced and despite the supposed effort that had been made by the national order so that the community mothers did not go out to protest, in the end nothing stopped them. Various needs ‘forced’ them to take to the streets in order to have forceful responses and better job guarantees.

DIARY OF HUILA, NEIVA

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

According to the National Union of Child and Adolescent Care Workers of the National Family Welfare System (SINTRACIHOBI), the reasons that currently have them unemployed are based on the irresponsibility and negligence of the National Director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF). ).

In this sense, their efforts are directed to four requests that consist of increasing the budget of the different modalities to improve the quality of the service and the nutritional conditions of the boys and girls, as well as a minimum value for the existing needs.

Since 2017, in addition, no endowments of utensils for the comprehensive care of infants have been made.

Tied to the above, there is the labor formalization of community mothers with the State with the aim of mitigating exploitation and labor humiliation by some operators. Finally, to be able to establish an old age subsidy for those workers who have given their lives to this work.

All these points that are discussed from the national level were also heard in the Huila region, which is why they held a meeting attended by the various competent entities and it lasted approximately four hours.

As they had announced and despite the supposed effort that had been made from the national order so that the community mothers

They demand guarantees of their rights

Faced with this, Ismelda Mejía Betancourt, vice president of the SINTRACIHOBI union of Neiva, pointed out that all community mothers decided to unite to claim their rights that have been run over repeatedly. The foregoing also increased due to the exponential increase in the family basket.

“What happens is that the community homes give them the equipment to provide a better service such as a toy store, tables, chairs, mats and everything that is needed for us to provide a good service to the community homes and have the children in a place suitable for good care. There are also some compañeras who are not even hired to provide their services and some compañeras hire them for certain months and then they are no longer paid”, assured the vice president.

He even affirmed that not all the community mothers in the various modalities asked to attend the strike for fear of losing their jobs and having repercussions, since apparently they have received threats focused on removing them from office. At this time, the most worrying thing for her are the infants who are being malnourished, which negatively affects and contributes to their growth.

It may interest you: Cholupa: from Rivera to Berlin

About 5,586 infants will be at home due to unemployment

Ana Chacón, president of the Union in Neiva, pointed out after the meeting that the space allowed them to listen and be heard, despite the fact that she is completely clear that this situation must be solved from the national order since everything is in the hands of the president of the Colombians, Gustavo Petro and the director of the ICBF, Concha Baracaldo.

“The regional director assisted us with her advisors, but she can’t do much. We are still here until further notice, that is indefinite until they solve the situation. This is a situation from several times ago and the work that we do is with a lot of love and affection for the children, but we not only demand guarantees for ourselves but also for the minors themselves who are in our care. There is a commitment from the president of the republic and we are waiting for him to comply with us, ”she said.

Currently, in the Huilense capital there are 399 community mothers and each one has 14 children. For this reason, it also asks to expand the quotas by carrying out a right of equality. For now, the truth is that the situation remains as it is.

“We will raise your requests”

The regional director of the Entity in Huila, Luz Helena Gutiérrez Uribe, for her part, said that they are very respectful of the right to protest and, therefore, they wanted to develop a working group together with the Public Ministry. However, according to what has been stated, all the requests are aimed at having responses from the National Government and the national leadership of the ICBF.

“We have committed to follow up on the operators through our supervisors, in addition, to escalate the requests that they have made at the national level and also to follow up on each and every one of the contracts.”

He immediately added that “we respect the work they do because that work is very important for the comprehensive care of infants and, therefore, we held the meeting to also determine if they had regional requests, but it was not the case. They only ask us to do more monitoring of the operators, the idea is to listen to them and guarantee them the rights they have. We are going to continue in these dialogues and trying to reach agreements”.

Various needs ‘forced’ them to take to the streets in order to have forceful responses and better job guarantees.

Operator threats

Yaqueline Ortiz, secretary of the union, made it clear that despite the fact that some do not understand the fight, the collective feeling is that they are resorting to this action with just cause previously exposed. In other words, the only thing they ask is to be listened to and improve the conditions for children and pregnant mothers, in addition, not to be outsourced anymore but to stay directly with the company assigned to us by the government.

He also stated that “we are pending the order that is given from the Bogotá union because they are at the dialogue table. The idea is that they solve us soon, but here we come and we will stay and if possible we will cover the road because we want the Neivano, Huilense and national people to really realize the needs that we and the children have. There are operators who are really getting out of hand because they are threatening our community mothers and abusing their position,” he denounced.

In this situation, according to the lawyer for the union Giovanni Gacha, there is no place for these threats since community mothers are protected in the constitution. “It’s that they tell them that if they don’t go to work they want to take them out, for that reason, it has already been made known that if it happens they would be violating the right to protest,” he argued.

Under this logic, they can continue with the requests that are made for suitable labor rights and better food conditions. He explained that, “The demonstration process continues until these requests that are being given are not given priority.”

And it is that Ana Chacón added that, “What happens is that the operators do not agree that the community mothers stop because it is a budget that they have to return to the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare. If we go back to work, they don’t listen to us, that’s why we have to put pressure on them. The children return to their services as soon as we solve the situation. We need the support of all the entities because otherwise everything will continue to come out of our pockets”.

Also read: Route 45: increase in vehicle flow, accident rate and theft

articulation tables

Wilson Diaz Sterling, Ombudsman of Neiva, determined that, despite the fact that the strike has not yet been lifted, the meeting was important because there are some aspects at the regional level that have been heard, there are even local situations that correspond to other entities and the The Public Ministry is very pending to make some articulation tables.

“We understand and support the situation, but they have been invited to resume the activities of providing the service that are of the utmost importance for the children of Neiva and the north of the department of Huila, let’s see what they consider. It is that they are aware that there are needs that require time such as formalization and other aspects, but the regional entities have expressed interest in holding continuous and permanent roundtables to review the aspects,” Diaz Sterling clarified.

He then added that, in fact, there are some very local cases in some municipalities where the mayor’s offices have ignored the support that they require, likewise, in the capital of Huilense, some aspects that are needed at the locative level are going to be verified.

In this sense, it was a very productive meeting because some aspects have been deepened and to learn more about their realities, in addition to the fact that the authorities identified the competencies that each one has to support them because there are some local aspects that must be solved. .

In this sense, their efforts are directed to four petitions.

Conditions to guarantee the manifestation

“From the regional point of view, all the conditions have been given so that these people know everything that is being advanced by the regional and, likewise, acquire some commitments from the regional part within their faculties so that they support situations where they may have some kind of interference according to their functions. What is intended from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is to provide support in all regions,” said Diego Alexis Tello Esquivel, Huila Regional Attorney for Instruction.

This is how the impossible has been done from the regional order to guide, clarify and report on many situations, but also to provide the respective accompaniment so that community mothers feel the support of the Public Ministry.