The national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, delivered the new Auxiliary Registrar’s Office in the township of Loma Cesar, municipality of El Paso, Cesar, which will offer identification services (civil birth registration, identity card, citizenship card and registration of death).

This population has approximately 25,000 inhabitants, who will be able to access all the benefits provided by the RNEC; It should be noted that within his tour the national registrar included the Registries of Río de Oro, Aguachica, natives of the department of Cesar, where he verified the enlistments for the next territorial elections, which will be held in October of this year.

Octavio Dugarte, a resident of the township of La Loma, stated that with this unit the community will have the facility to process personal documents without the need to move to another jurisdiction. “It represents comfort and savings for users, it is a great advantage that we will have from now on.”

Likewise, Leonela Ávila, who at the time needed to register her newborn son, stated that now she will not have to move to another municipality to carry out the process. “It is the best they have achieved for this area, considering that this is one of the largest corregimientos in Cesar.”

