Home News Community of La Loma already has an Auxiliary Registrar’s Office
News

Community of La Loma already has an Auxiliary Registrar’s Office

by admin
Community of La Loma already has an Auxiliary Registrar’s Office

The national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, delivered the new Auxiliary Registrar’s Office in the township of Loma Cesar, municipality of El Paso, Cesar, which will offer identification services (civil birth registration, identity card, citizenship card and registration of death).

This population has approximately 25,000 inhabitants, who will be able to access all the benefits provided by the RNEC; It should be noted that within his tour the national registrar included the Registries of Río de Oro, Aguachica, natives of the department of Cesar, where he verified the enlistments for the next territorial elections, which will be held in October of this year.

Octavio Dugarte, a resident of the township of La Loma, stated that with this unit the community will have the facility to process personal documents without the need to move to another jurisdiction. “It represents comfort and savings for users, it is a great advantage that we will have from now on.”

Likewise, Leonela Ávila, who at the time needed to register her newborn son, stated that now she will not have to move to another municipality to carry out the process. “It is the best they have achieved for this area, considering that this is one of the largest corregimientos in Cesar.”

See also  Love and Leashes - Dan Savage

You may also like

Comparsas get ready for the Samario Carnival

They tried to put counterfeit bills in San...

Route of the first line of the Metro...

Neighbors of the Roma neighborhood demand repair of...

Appreciate cultural relics, listen to stories, make New...

Support from MinVivienda for Yopal and municipalities of...

Nicole Regnier criticizes the Women’s League in its...

Yunnan becomes the most popular domestic tourist destination...

They surprised a subject trying to rob a...

Mayor of Tuluá resumes office

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy