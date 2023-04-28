Community of Villa Losada demands hiring of teachers

Community of the educational institution Villa Losada of the Municipality of La Plata, seeking to provide a solution to the lack of teachers, especially for students with disabilities, and to infrastructure problems, met with the secretary of education.

After reaching commitments in order for the educational community to lift the strike that affects the schooling of boys and girls, officials from the Secretary of Education of Huila attended the community of Villa Losada in the Municipality of La Plata, an institution that serves 464 students from the rural area.

After an explanation of how the procedure for hiring teachers is, which is related to the number of enrolled by each educational institution, and to understand that in La Plata, there are 37 educational establishments with 1 to 3 children enrolled when the norm says that the average teacher recruitment is 1 teacher for 32 students enrolled in urban areas and 22 in rural areas, the head of this ministry said that a call must be made to parents.

“On this issue, it must be said that it is very important that parents enroll their children at the right time and on the pertinent dates according to the school calendar that we manage institutionally from the Departmental Education Secretariat. At the time of doing the study of the teaching staff, there was a certain number of boys and girls enrolled and now that we are ending April, they tell us that there are other minors who have come to enroll late, “said the official.

He said that the community of Villa Losada underwent an x-ray of these issues, such as the study of the teaching staff that is in accordance with the school calendar, which began on January 16, 2023, and with it, the responsibility now that one has to not deschool students with the cessation of activities.

“Unfortunately they go to strikes and what we do is go back in the knowledge and learning processes of these children and that time will not be recovered. We hope that they have left with greater clarity about what the norm says and what we have to administer in relation to these aspects of teacher recruitment in the educational establishments of Huila, “sentenced the official.

For his part, José Rafael Solano, President of the Parents’ Association of the Villa Losada educational institution, expressed that they will be waiting to see how these proposed solutions are met.

“We have a lack of two teachers, one of them for our students with disabilities, and it will be attended on an itinerant basis and we believe that it is not entirely useful. Regarding the educational infrastructure of our campus, it is a work that depends on a study of AVR, Threat, Vulnerability and Risk, and that very kindly must be recognized by the management of the secretary is supporting us. As a community and with engineers, we are going to support to get this project out quickly, ”she said.