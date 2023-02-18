Community radio is hopeful in the law of thirds announced by the National Government so that State advertising is distributed among it, the commercial and official media.

This was stated by Yolanda Plazas, president of the Federation of Community Media of Colombia (Fedemedios). She explained that due to the nature of community radio it is difficult to finance itself, to a greater extent in remote regions where there is no industry and little commerce.

THE NEW CENTURY: How do you receive the announcement from the ICT minister, that $2.9 billion will be allocated to strengthen community radio?

YOLANDA PLAZAS: It leads us to think about the improvement of community radio at all levels, technological, training, also suddenly putting aside so much commitment that we have to fulfill, something that was an expectation that came from Law 2066 of the year 2020.

It is a hope that we will be able to make a better radio and in better conditions than we currently are.

ENS: What is the debt that community radio has with the Ministry?

YP: We are in talks, a consultation table between community radio and the Ministry has been created, where we have put on the table the issues that are currently affecting us.

One of these is precisely the debts that exist due to some sanctions and due to the non-timely payment of the use of the spectrum, mainly.

And another issue that we are also currently discussing with the Ministry is the issuance of licenses to stations that have expired a year or two years ago, and that despite having complied with all the Ministry’s requirements, still have not they have in their possession the resolutions that indicate that they are empowered to have a community radio station on the air.

ENS: Approximately how much is the debt of the community radio with the State?

YP: I don’t know that information, we are with Fedemedios, the Federation of Community Media of Colombia. In our Federation there are 20 networks, but there is another group of stations that are not in the Federation, which could be 30% of community radio in Colombia.

So, I don’t know the total debt. I know it’s not that much, but they are values ​​for community radio, mainly those who carry out this communication exercise in the most remote municipalities, where there is no industry, no commerce and do not have the support of local administrations or the administration at the national level.

These people carry out a very difficult exercise to comply with a small contribution, because it is not that it is too much. What happens is that many times they don’t even have the means to pay the electricity bill, the internet, the rent, what a community radio needs to be on the air.

ENS: In the spirit of strengthening community radio, what is the main request that you make to the National Government?

YP: First of all, review the issue of licenses to be able to work in a calmer, safer and legal way, because that allows us to have a license.

In many departments at this time, such as Nariño and Casanare, they have had problems contracting with the local government, with the mayors’ offices, with the governor’s offices, because they are demanding the licenses for this contracting. And that has definitely been an oversight by the National Government by not issuing those resolutions so that they can work appropriately.

Also, that they take into account for the socialization of the different campaigns that both the National Government and the local administration manage, the communication channels of the community radio.

There are many campaigns, health prevention, environmental management, prevention of the consumption of hallucinogenic substances, some of those issues that we could handle and that the stations have for these types of campaigns, but they have not taken into account the community stations for that ad.

That would help us a lot, that’s why we have great expectations with the proposal that the National Government has made for the law of third parties, in such a way that the budgets for the campaigns are distributed equally between what are commercial media, alternative media and community media. and the state media.