Community sit-in achieved maintenance of 6.5 kilometers of the El Morro – Labranzagrande road

Given the peaceful demonstration of leaders and community of the municipalities of Yopal, El Morro and Labranzagrande, Governor Oscar García, and the Secretary of the Departmental Government, Oscar Gómez Peñaloza, led a dialogue and consultation table, in which an agreement for the improvement of 6.5 kilometers of the road corridor, which leads from Yopal to the La Almorzadereña bridge on the border between Boyacá and Casanare.

In this sense, the Government of Casanare committed to carrying out this Friday, November 24, an inspection and verification visit of this road section, by the government and the community.

Likewise, the administration will locate a work front for the machinery bank on the road, which includes: a tracked backhoe to load classified material, a motor grader, a vibro compactor, a single tank car, a bow tie and two double truck dump trucks. . Likewise, 4 operators, ACPM and all the material required for the improvement.

It should be noted that the work will be carried out in coordination with the community, to consolidate a stable and lasting improvement, which allows the normal movement of citizens and guarantees the safety of families.

Source: Casanare Governorate

