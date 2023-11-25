Home » Community sit-in achieved maintenance of 6.5 kilometers of the El Morro – Labranzagrande road
News

Community sit-in achieved maintenance of 6.5 kilometers of the El Morro – Labranzagrande road

by admin
Community sit-in achieved maintenance of 6.5 kilometers of the El Morro – Labranzagrande road

Given the peaceful demonstration of leaders and community of the municipalities of Yopal, El Morro and Labranzagrande, Governor Oscar García, and the Secretary of the Departmental Government, Oscar Gómez Peñaloza, led a dialogue and consultation table, in which an agreement for the improvement of 6.5 kilometers of the road corridor, which leads from Yopal to the La Almorzadereña bridge on the border between Boyacá and Casanare.

In this sense, the Government of Casanare committed to carrying out this Friday, November 24, an inspection and verification visit of this road section, by the government and the community.

Likewise, the administration will locate a work front for the machinery bank on the road, which includes: a tracked backhoe to load classified material, a motor grader, a vibro compactor, a single tank car, a bow tie and two double truck dump trucks. . Likewise, 4 operators, ACPM and all the material required for the improvement.

It should be noted that the work will be carried out in coordination with the community, to consolidate a stable and lasting improvement, which allows the normal movement of citizens and guarantees the safety of families.

Source: Casanare Governorate

See also  Organ donation network in Yopal has saved the lives of 33 Colombians – news

You may also like

Shakira presents her album “Las mujeres no Llor”...

They captured a man who stabbed his wife...

Xiehe opens my country’s first rare disease specialist...

“Première place” for French talent | Nachrichten.at

Canada will reimpose visas on Mexico, which is...

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be buried...

Hospitality industry goes to Constitutional Court against new...

Our daily bread is in crisis and seeks...

Building roads and bridges to reach all directions...

“Harry Potter” in Hamburg: Oliver Masucci plays Snape...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy