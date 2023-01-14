Home News Commuters, a new transport bonus is coming with discounts on season tickets
Commuters, a new transport bonus is coming with discounts on season tickets

Commuters, a new transport bonus is coming with discounts on season tickets

The prime minister announced it on 12 January on TV: the government is working on a transport bonus. «In the latest decree there is a rule that reimburses commuters for the amount they spend on public transport passes. We are trying to help, in a difficult situation, those who are in the greatest difficulty rather than giving aid to everyone without distinction,” he told Tg5 microphones. The news is still being studied, executive sources say, and is included in the measure on fuel prices on the MEF’s table: however, it should see the light in days under the pressure of the controversy over the failure to cut excise duties decided by the government and frictions within the same majority.

The agenda of the opposition

The formula of the new facilitation is yet to be discovered but there are those who do not exclude that it may be a new edition of the transport bonus active until 31 December last. Furthermore, on 12 January the government, during the approval of the Aiuti-quater decree, accepted an agenda signed by the former Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando (Pd) who, as owner of the department of via Flavia, had managing the platform to request the discount. “This is a first sign of attention, which we will monitor and we are committed to concrete implementation, to a common sense measure that we introduced with the last government by making useful resources available to students, retirees, workers, commuters and families to alleviate transport costs, thus favoring a valid alternative to the use of private vehicles», declared the opposition deputy.

See also  Hebei damaged wheat fields, Henan cut green wheat as feed hot search | wheat harvest season | cut wheat young crops | Zhongyuan granary

The “old” bonus

The bonus was born in the Aid decree (law decree n.50/2022) where in article 35 a fund was established with an allocation of 180 million to finance «a voucher to be used for the purchase of season tickets for public transport services local, regional and interregional or for national rail transport services”. This Fund was subsequently increased by 10 million by the Aiuti-bis and Aiuti-ter decrees to then be weakened by the Aiuti-quater decree (decree 176/2022) which established a cut of 50 million to finance cost control measures. bills for third sector entities.

The rules

Regulated by the interministerial decree 5/2022, of 29 July, the bonus had guaranteed a discount of up to 60 euros on the cost of season tickets for public transport: buses, trams and regional railways. It could be obtained by all those with Isee up to 35 thousand euros, for children and young people on the basis of their own and therefore automatically assignable. The bonus was closed on December 31st: it could be requested on the Ministry of Labor website until resources were exhausted and more than once, provided that it was used within the month of the request. To obtain the voucher, it was necessary to connect with the platform and armed with Isee and the tax code, apply by indicating the transport company among the more than a thousand members. At the end of the procedure, the system released an identification code to be “spend” at the ticket offices for the purchase of monthly season tickets: the bonus was valid in the month of issue, after which it expired by re-entering the Fund’s endowment. For the new instrument, however, the rules are all to be understood but given the success of the old bonus – which in the first few months had cubed more than one million vouchers – it is not excluded that the platform will be “resurrected”: now it is dormant on the site of the dicastery headed by Marina Calderone.

