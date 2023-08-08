Commuters from Sulmona, ‘change train and bus timetables’ – News

Trains parked for too long without connections and differences in the organization of timetables. Anger among Peligna commuters over the organization of train and bus transport. In March, a delegation of commuters had been received at the conference of regional group leaders and various issues had been raised regarding the railway and road lines. The Abruzzo Region had undertaken to solve some major problems that made it impossible for thousands of commuters to use the public service, also by opening a direct channel with Trenitalia to improve times and timetables for some journeys. There was talk of an advance or addition of a journey on the Sulmona breaking latest news railway section, defined as underground, but which has a gap from 10:30 to 13:00. “Unfortunately after 4 months the promises have remained unchanged and many are forced to use the car to go to work. The requests of commuters have been totally ignored except for those in the Chieti area who have been able to get the abolished train back, but only from Chieti to breaking latest news and vice versa” thunder the passengers of the Peligna Valley who also recall the existence of a Tua train, which originally connected Sulmona to breaking latest news with departure at 11:30, used by hundreds of commuters both shift workers and university students. “The train was diverted to L’Aquila and travels practically deserted to return from L’Aquila almost at the same time as another train that leaves 15 minutes later”.





As for the connections with Rome, commuters underline that the “cancellation of buses from Sulmona to Rome as they are not economically convenient and parallel trips are organized from breaking latest news to the capital via L’Aquila and lengthening the times by up to two hours making them in fact not commercially attractive”. A choice of routes “that takes no account of either the interests of the users or of the company itself which finds itself deprived of a large share of the market” conclude the commuters.



