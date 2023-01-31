Every day companies must evolve both in their operation and in their growth goals at the same pace as the market. Hence, social networks have become one of the most effective channels for brands.

Karen Carrenofounder and CEO of Match Agency, points out that the pandemic left a great lesson, and that is that influencers add a lot of value in times of recession, both for their valuable content and for the fact that they can reduce secondary costs since they themselves are the ones who build the idea, they record, publish and report their results.

Taking into account the value that this type of strategy will have for companies in the coming years, the Match Agency board of directors gave some recommendations and says that “companies that want to venture into this promising field must understand the objective that is intended to be communicated. : determine in advance key aspects such as traffic (people who visit a website) or engagement (level of commitment that consumers and users have with a brand)”.

Likewise, the expert points out that the influencer must be chosen well. He must be a person with sufficient popularity and credibility in the networks and who, in addition, adapts to the niche of the company. Since that choice is quite a challenge, the advice is to contact him through the agencies.

He maintains that “it is different to work with a celebrity than to do it with a digital creator,” says Carreño. For this reason, it is essential to determine which social network you want to appear on to publish content and develop the strategy with influencers to design what type of content is going to be published and with what periodicity”. One last recommendation is to measure results.