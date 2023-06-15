Home » Companies can reserve places in the Lumiland day-care center in Essen
Companies can reserve places in the Lumiland day-care center in Essen

Companies can reserve places in the Lumiland day-care center in Essen

Holsterhausen.
Companies can now reserve places for their employees in the Lumiland day care center in Essen-Holsterhausen. This is how the concept works.

From the summer of 2024, the daycare provider Impuls Soziales Management will be providing up to 13 places for companies and their employees in its Lumiland Holsterhausen daycare center (Melanchthonstraße 5) close to the company. According to their own statements, the carrier wants to use this Lack of daycare places in Essen counteract.

In practice, it works like this: companies book one or more places in the existing day care center, which is organized and managed by Impuls Soziales Management. Impuls takes on all pedagogical and administrative activities, such as looking after the children on site, quality assurance, personnel recruitment and development, approval procedures, as well as accounting and bookkeeping.

Places in Essen are intended to help companies become more family-friendly

For a monthly fee, which can vary depending on the number of places booked, the scope of care, refinancing by the municipality and the type of facility, Impuls keeps the places free for the company’s employees. The creation of places represents a low-threshold opportunity “to create a family-friendly working environment in times of a shortage of skilled workers and to strengthen the attractiveness of employers,” says the daycare provider.

Impulse Social Management invites all interested employers in the region to introduce the concept of the placements in the Snowland Get to know and use Holsterhausen. Janosch Pomerenke can be contacted for further information 0162 2359178 or in writing at [email protected].

