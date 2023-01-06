In my world, which is the university world, 99.9% of the meetings you are forced to attend are useless. When there is one, whatever it is – so now there is something for all tastes: the skills of the teachers, the heating in the classrooms, the stalking, the beginning of the first semester … – the thread is lost, you lose concentration, you lose desire. Whoever takes the floor, having long since lost any capacity for synthesis, never stops speaking. And after a while, not only is no one listening anymore, but no one is even capable of making any decisions.

An absurd multiplication beyond the pandemic

I’ve never understood why, in recent years, meetings have multiplied so much or why, after the initial slowdown with the lockdown – mainly due to the technological disorientation of non-digital natives – they then resumed, and even increased. That is. I have a hypothesis as well. If they don’t serve to solve problems, meetings still serve something, and in particular to make us all feel with a clear conscience. He spends his time pretending to work. One acts of presence, and one does not feel guilty for all that one should have done and that one puts off, drowning in procrastination.

A shortcut to not committing

Let’s face it: it’s much easier to get together than actually work, and then write an article or finish an investigation, prepare lessons or even just read. By this, of course, I don’t mean that there aren’t serious reasons and that meetings and discussions between colleagues and professional partners are needed. Just as it is not my intention at all to generalize these quick considerations of mine on university meetings, and to claim that meetings are useless and absurd even in all other working environments.

The standard sentence

But who has never suspected that the famous phrase “I’m in a meeting”, that phrase you hear repeated every time you try to call your husband, colleague, press officer, editor, marketing manager or the director of human resources, is now the excuse par excellence, what allows you to avoid facing the real problems that may exist or arise? All the more so since, in this era of smart working, insult has been added to the damage: we are all somewhat under the illusion that we could have spent more time with the family, avoiding the hours lost in the car, on the subway, on the train or in the bus, and then it was slalom between Teams, Meet e Zoom, hours and hours on the platforms without really working, but without even being able to take advantage of children and grandchildren. That’s all. Let’s hope that someone will come up with an idea to get out of the impasse, perhaps avoiding submitting it to general opinion during yet another (and useless) meeting