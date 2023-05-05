Companies develop ICT strategies for the capital

Companies such as Protalento, Sky Kids Foundation, WOM and the National University are part of the alliance to close the digital gaps in the towns of Bogotá. The use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools are key to addressing this problem.

Hence, TIC Local, a program that is being developed from the country’s capital, seeks to strengthen digital culture by generating skills for work focused on ICT issues and technological innovation processes in local enterprises. Diana Patricia Arenas Blancocoordinator of the GoLab Innovation Laboratory of the Ministry of Government and leader of this initiative, explains that this strategy responds to the needs posed, currently the accelerated incursion of new technologies in society, where governments are responsible for delivering this type of tools to communities that do not have greater access to them.

The directive of this initiative explains a little more in depth about the projects that are being carried out with each of the organizations that are linked to the program.

This project, which benefits young people, the elderly, and businesses in all locations in Bogotá, began in 2022 and reached more than 444 people. So far in 2023, 360 people have been impacted and it is expected to reach a figure close to 2,000 through the different programs.

“These programs transform people’s lives, open their minds and give them the opportunity to develop their skills and knowledge to the fullest, regardless of their economic situation. This is what true social inclusion means; provide equal opportunities and access to all, without exception. The collaboration between the academic, private, and public sectors makes these programs more sustainable and effective in achieving real and lasting change,” explained Arenas.