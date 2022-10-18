Techno Serramenti srl, a leading company in the design, production and marketing of doors and windows based in San Giorgio di Nogaro, activates a welfare plan for its employees. And to do this, the company uses the company bonuses that are allocated to the “We’ll work” fund, which workers can access to request what they need. This project was carried out with the collaboration of Gruppo Friuli Assicurazioni srl UnipolSai.

Techno Serramenti, owned by Stefano Viciguerra and Rudi Del Bianco, currently employs 17 employees to whom the measure is addressed, also has five external fitters and a technician, also active in the Udine showroom.

As the young owners Del Bianco and Viciguerra explain, “in a particular moment, like the present one, surrounded by multiple problems for companies, the property invests in favor of its employees and their families”.

“Starting from this last important” resource “- they say -, in 2022 a welfare plan was activated in favor of our workers which provides specific services aimed at health care and prevention, coverage for non self-sufficiency (through specific life policies or for policies for permanent disability), support for families with reimbursement of children’s school expenses and other important benefits associated with them. The petrol bonus of 200 euros was also recently added ».

Of particular importance, in compliance with the regulations in force, was also provided for the reimbursement of utilities, electricity and gas, of the homes of its employees, considering this intervention “of vital economic support to cope with the current situation of families” underline the two entrepreneurs.

The owners and the partners believe that these welfare initiatives “even in small and medium-sized enterprises are essential to rebuild a dialogue and company support, putting their employees at the center”.

Improving the well-being of its workers by better reconciling work with private life by protecting health in the first place is the main objective of this initiative. “With the intention of giving continuity to the welfare plan – remark the two owners – it is our intention to confirm it also for 2023, thus continuing what has already been put in place, because the well-being of our workers is one of the priorities of Techno Serramenti”.

The company was founded in 2006, based on the idea of ​​Valter Del Bianco, father of Rudi, and Stefano Viciguerra, who after having worked in other companies in the sector decide that it is time to start their own business and, starting from San Giorgio di Nogaro, create the Techno Serramenti in viale Palmanova. After some time, Rudi joins the team and since last year, following the untimely death of his father, he definitively takes his place alongside his friend and partner Stefano.

Active in the market for over 15 years, the company has expanded and today operates throughout the North East, thanks to the modern entrepreneurship of the two young owners, modernity that they have also put in the relationship with their workers, and the welfare plan is one of their flagships.