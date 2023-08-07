Company fires two employees who complained about religious gatherings at work

Two workers at a home repair company, Aurora Pro Services, in North Carolina, USA, will receive $50,000 in compensation after being fired for religious discrimination for refusing to participate in prayer meetings, The Washington Post reported. this Monday.

A first employee, Mackenzie Saunders, after being hired in November 2020, began going to meetings, where they allegedly read the Bible and said prayers, but stopped attending in January 2021, which led to her dismissal that same year. .

A second employee, John McGaha, assured that the meetings went from a duration of 10 minutes to 45 minutes and that is why he asked the owner of the company to be excluded from the prayer meetings. That request subsequently resulted in a rebuke and a withholding of McGaha’s salary.

In this sense, when making a new request not to participate in the meetings, since McGaha was an atheist, he was informed that he had to participate even if he did not believe in God. His opposition to the meetings led to his dismissal in September 2020.

Thus, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued the company Aurora Pro Services in June 2022, alleging the violation of US civil rights, which prohibits the religious discrimination, harassment and retaliation in the workplace.

In the latest statement from the EEOC, dated August 2 of this year, it is assured that the company accepted the federal accusation for the dismissal of the employees and now has to pay $50,000 for claims on religious discrimination and retaliation. The money will be divided into $37,500 for McGaha on the one hand and $12,500 for Saunders on the other, according to The Washington Post.

The EEOC also ensures that the repair service company will adopt a new anti-discrimination, anti-retaliation, and religious accommodation policy for all of its officers, including the owner. with RT

