Off the road in the night and rescuers at work to recover three injured boys

CANALE D’AGORDO. Three Agordini boys end up with the car in the Liera stream. During the night, around 2am, the driver lost control in the Val di Gares area and the company flew into the riverbed. The Suem plant alerted the Val Biois Alpine Rescue and the firefighters of the Agordo detachment, as well as the ambulances. Five rescuers reached the crash site and collaborated with health personnel and firefighters to recover with the stretchers of two boys and a boy in his twenties from Vallada and Voltago for transport to the hospital.