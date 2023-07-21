Company or work, an invaluable task

Affectionate, playful, loyal, some a little mischievous, but above all great company also known as ‘man’s best friend’, dogs became part of our families.

As every July 21, World Dog Day is celebrated today, a date on which we are going to pay tribute to those who also became heroes of Colombia these days.

Starting with Wilson

Since he was a puppy, he lived and trained with the military to rescue people. The Belgian shepherd is the protagonist of the discovery of the four indigenous children who were lost for more than a month in the jungles of Guaviare after the plane they were traveling crashed. Unfortunately, the joy was not complete despite the fact that the minors were found, the dog went astray and to date it has not been able to be located.

Ulises

Next to Wilson was Ulises, another Belgian shepherd who, with his sense of smell and orientation, guided the special commandos of the Army to an improvised shelter for minors and thus found key clues to find the children.

four legged soldiers

Axxel, Susi, Tasha and Kana were honorably discharged by the Army after five years of service.

These four-legged soldiers worked for the communities of the departments of the Eje Cafetero, in tasks of identifying antipersonnel mines and improvised explosive devices.

From puppies these specimens were trained by their guides, for the tasks of identification of explosives.

This bond is so strong that each puppy, after retirement, is given up for adoption to each of the soldiers with whom they performed so many heroic actions.

Oli and Romina

These two dogs have international experience in search and discovery of people and supported the rescue efforts in the earthquake in Turkey in February of this year. In the same way, these furry heroes were this Tuesday in Quetame, Cundinamarca, looking for the missing after an avalanche that has left more than 13 dead.

Just like they, at home we also have those who with their love and fidelity help us reduce stress, make us smile and are the company for our homes, for them also a happy dog ​​day.

